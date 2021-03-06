Experience between India and England spinners is the difference: Rajkumar Sharma

Left Menu

India skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Saturday said that there is an experience difference between the spinners of home and English side as the latter did not get much success in the final Test of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Delhi's coach Rajkumar Sharma (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Saturday said that there is an experience difference between the spinners of home and English side as the latter did not get much success in the final Test of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Team India on Saturday roared into the final of the inaugural edition of the WTC following emphatic innings and 25-run win over England as Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel scalped five wickets each.

"Former England cricketers created a lot of fuss about the wickets in this series. The pitch was expected to spin and the wicket was spinning a bit but the experience between our spinners and English spinners is different. Indian spinners bowled really well whereas England bowlers were delivering the lose balls in every over," Sharma told ANI. "It is a crucial win for the side as they now qualified for the WTC final. It is a great achievement for India and I would like to congratulate the side," he added.

Delhi coach further applauded the knocks of Rishabh Pant (101) and Washington Sundar (96*) which enabled hosts to take a 160-run lead. Sundar was left stranded on 96 as India got dismissed for 365 in their first innings on the third day of the Test match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. "Indian batters especially Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar played it was a wonderful innings from them and they showed how to bat on difficult wickets if you have technique and temperament," Sharma said.

It was a no-show from the English batsmen once again as they looked completely clueless after walking into the middle in the post-lunch session with the score on 6/0. Dan Lawrence (50) was the only player who had some answer to the duo of Ashwin and Axar as none of the other batsmen seemed to have the technical acumen to dig in, barring skipper Joe Root (30). But once Ashwin sent back Root, it was all about delaying the humiliation for the English batsmen. Ashwin picking up Jonny Bairstow for a golden duck only added to England's misery. (ANI)

