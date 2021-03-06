Left Menu

Vinesh in final, Sarita settles for silver, Kuldeep bags bronze in Rome

PTI | Rome | Updated: 06-03-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 20:36 IST
Vinesh in final, Sarita settles for silver, Kuldeep bags bronze in Rome

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat put herself in contention for a second consecutive gold by reaching the 53kg final in a jiffy while Sarita Mor settled for a silver medal at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event, here.

In her four bouts, Vinesh had to wrestle only twice as she got walkovers in the other two on Saturday.

And the two bouts that she fought, Vinesh won those by pinning her rivals -- first her compatriot Nandini Bajirao Saolkhe in the first round and then Canadian Samantha Leigh Stewart in the semifinal, which lasted a mere 42 seconds.

She did not have to move a sinew in the second round against Kazakhstan's Tatyana Akhmetova Amanzhol and Ecuador's Luisa Elizabeth as they forfeited their bouts against the Indian due to their respective injuries.

Vinesh came into the competition after wining a gold in Kiev, Ukraine.

In the wee hours of Saturday, Sarita went down 2-4 to Giullia Penalber of Bulgaria in the title bout to settle for the silver. The other Indian in the same weight category, Anshu Malik forfeited her bronze play-off against Italy's Francesca Indelicato due to an injury.

Greco Rooman wrestler Kuldeep Malik though grabbed his chance by winning the 72kg bronze play-off against Russia's Chingiz Labazanov.

Meanwhile in the men's freestyle competition, Satywart Kadian bowed from the 97kg competition after suffering a crushing 1-8 defeat at the hands of Turkey's Ibrahim Ciftci.

In the 125kg, Sumit Malik could win only one of his four bouts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombian man's search for missing brother ends in joy after 32 years

Three-year-old Jhonatan was playing with his brother Alfonso, 7, in their garden in western Bogota on Sept. 25, 1988, when a family friend approached inviting him to buy candy. Jhonatan went with the man, vanishing without a trace for 32 ye...

ED summons to Mehbooba part of Centre's 'vindictive' politics: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP on Saturday said the Enforcement Directorate summons to its president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was part of the Centres vindictive politics and asserted that such tactics would not dampen the ...

Andhra Pradesh police nabs seven for stealing motorcycles, using them to transport Cannabis

Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday arrested seven persons who were allegedly involved in stealing motorcycles and using them for illegal transport of Cannabis. Gudivada police caught them at Gudlavalleru while carrying out a vehicle-checking...

Punjab: DCs, district police chiefs told to implement COVID norms strictly

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Saturday directed all deputy commissioners and district police chiefs to implement coronavirus guidelines strictly in the wake of a recent surge in infections in the state.Mahajan issued the directions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021