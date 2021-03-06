RKFC's father-son duo suspended for four matches, fined Rs 2 lakh each for abusing referee

Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson and his son Mason Robertson, who plays as a centre back, were on Saturday suspended for four matches and fined Rs 2 lakh each for abusing the referee in their I-League game against Indian Arrows.

The All India Football Federation Disciplinary Committee observed that the father-son duo abused the referee in ''filthy vulgar languages'' in their match at Mohun Bagan ground on February 4 after getting annoyed with a decision.

Advertisement

Both of them admitted that abusive expressions were unacceptable and tendered apologies but the committee said that ''apology at the time of hearing is insufficient after committing gross misconduct.'' ''The Committee imposed sanctions of suspension of four matches upon Mr David Robertson, the coach of 'Real Kashmir FC' and his son Mr Mason Robertson (jersey No 3) of 'Real Kashmir FC'...,'' the Committee said in its judgment.

''... both of them are also to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh each to be paid forthwith and until such payment in full, both to remain barred as per Article 21 of the Code, notwithstanding four match suspensions.'' The AIFF disciplinary committee consists of chairman Ushanath Banerjee, Haresh Vora, Madhav Milan Ghosh and Adithya Reddy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)