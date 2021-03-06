Left Menu

RKFC's father-son duo suspended for four matches, fined Rs 2 lakh each for abusing referee

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-03-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 21:01 IST
RKFC's father-son duo suspended for four matches, fined Rs 2 lakh each for abusing referee

Real Kashmir head coach David Robertson and his son Mason Robertson, who plays as a centre back, were on Saturday suspended for four matches and fined Rs 2 lakh each for abusing the referee in their I-League game against Indian Arrows.

The All India Football Federation Disciplinary Committee observed that the father-son duo abused the referee in ''filthy vulgar languages'' in their match at Mohun Bagan ground on February 4 after getting annoyed with a decision.

Both of them admitted that abusive expressions were unacceptable and tendered apologies but the committee said that ''apology at the time of hearing is insufficient after committing gross misconduct.'' ''The Committee imposed sanctions of suspension of four matches upon Mr David Robertson, the coach of 'Real Kashmir FC' and his son Mr Mason Robertson (jersey No 3) of 'Real Kashmir FC'...,'' the Committee said in its judgment.

''... both of them are also to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh each to be paid forthwith and until such payment in full, both to remain barred as per Article 21 of the Code, notwithstanding four match suspensions.'' The AIFF disciplinary committee consists of chairman Ushanath Banerjee, Haresh Vora, Madhav Milan Ghosh and Adithya Reddy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombian man's search for missing brother ends in joy after 32 years

Three-year-old Jhonatan was playing with his brother Alfonso, 7, in their garden in western Bogota on Sept. 25, 1988, when a family friend approached inviting him to buy candy. Jhonatan went with the man, vanishing without a trace for 32 ye...

ED summons to Mehbooba part of Centre's 'vindictive' politics: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP on Saturday said the Enforcement Directorate summons to its president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was part of the Centres vindictive politics and asserted that such tactics would not dampen the ...

Andhra Pradesh police nabs seven for stealing motorcycles, using them to transport Cannabis

Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday arrested seven persons who were allegedly involved in stealing motorcycles and using them for illegal transport of Cannabis. Gudivada police caught them at Gudlavalleru while carrying out a vehicle-checking...

Punjab: DCs, district police chiefs told to implement COVID norms strictly

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Saturday directed all deputy commissioners and district police chiefs to implement coronavirus guidelines strictly in the wake of a recent surge in infections in the state.Mahajan issued the directions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021