Left Menu

Xhaka's blunder costs Arsenal in 1-1 draw with Burnley

When you miss the chances we had, and you do not get decisions, it is complicated to win football games. On the first penalty incident involving Pieters, when the ball struck his outstretched left arm after coming off the boot of Pepe, Arteta said If that is not a penalty, then someone needs to explain what one is. Arsenal started the game nine points from the European spots and has only 11 games left.

PTI | Burnley | Updated: 06-03-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 21:01 IST
Xhaka's blunder costs Arsenal in 1-1 draw with Burnley

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka gifted a bizarre equalizer to Burnley in a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Saturday that further damaged his team's chances of reaching the European qualification positions.

Xhaka received a pass from goalkeeper Bernd Leno inside Arsenal's penalty area and attempted a risky pass around Burnley striker Chris Wood to teammate David Luiz with his weaker right foot. The ball went straight to Wood and deflected into the net off the striker's hip in the 39th minute.

“There is always risk to play out from the back but this is our style,'' Leno said. ''I think we have more than enough situations where it works to our advantage.” That goal canceled out a sixth-minute opener by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a game that only really came to life in the final 15 minutes.

After Arsenal was denied a penalty for an apparent handball against substitute Erik Pieters, the Burnley defender seemed to give away a spot kick in a separate incident in the 84th when a goal-bound volley from Nicolas Pepe appeared to strike Pieters' arm and deflect onto the crossbar.

Pieters was initially shown a red card, but VAR looked at the incident and deemed the ball hit his shoulder, so both the awarding of the penalty and the sending-off were overturned.

“I'm a fan of VAR,'' Burnley manager Sean Dyche said. “We know it has to be streamlined but that is where it's worth its weight in gold.” Burnley also came close to snatching victory, with Leno first tipping over a dipping long-range effort from Pieters before saving with his feet from Wood.

Then, in the final seconds, Arsenal substitute Dani Ceballos struck the post following a goalmouth scramble.

“It's a really tough place to come on a difficult pitch, but I have to say we should have scored the big chances we had,'' Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “When you miss the chances we had, and you do not get decisions, it is complicated to win football games.” On the first penalty incident involving Pieters, when the ball struck his outstretched left arm after coming off the boot of Pepe, Arteta said: “If that is not a penalty, then someone needs to explain what one is.” Arsenal started the game nine points from the European spots and has only 11 games left. This latest setback may see Arteta concentrate even more on the Europa League, where Arsenal is into the last 16 and faces Olympiakos over two legs. The Europa League winner qualifies for the Champions League.

Burnley moved seven points clear of the relegation zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombian man's search for missing brother ends in joy after 32 years

Three-year-old Jhonatan was playing with his brother Alfonso, 7, in their garden in western Bogota on Sept. 25, 1988, when a family friend approached inviting him to buy candy. Jhonatan went with the man, vanishing without a trace for 32 ye...

ED summons to Mehbooba part of Centre's 'vindictive' politics: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP on Saturday said the Enforcement Directorate summons to its president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was part of the Centres vindictive politics and asserted that such tactics would not dampen the ...

Andhra Pradesh police nabs seven for stealing motorcycles, using them to transport Cannabis

Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday arrested seven persons who were allegedly involved in stealing motorcycles and using them for illegal transport of Cannabis. Gudivada police caught them at Gudlavalleru while carrying out a vehicle-checking...

Punjab: DCs, district police chiefs told to implement COVID norms strictly

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Saturday directed all deputy commissioners and district police chiefs to implement coronavirus guidelines strictly in the wake of a recent surge in infections in the state.Mahajan issued the directions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021