Cycling-Van der Poel wins Strade Bianche classic race

Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel won the Strade Bianche classic race, a 184-km ride around Siena and the surrounding region on Saturday.

World champion Julian Alaphilippe of France was second, with 2019 Tour de France winner, Colombia's Egan Bernal, taking third place. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

