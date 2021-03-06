Left Menu

Cycling-Van der Poel wins Strade Bianche classic race

Reuters | Siena | Updated: 06-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 21:02 IST
Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel won the Strade Bianche classic race, a 184-km ride around Siena and the surrounding region on Saturday.

World champion Julian Alaphilippe of France was second, with 2019 Tour de France winner, Colombia's Egan Bernal, taking third place. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

