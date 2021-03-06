The following are the top/expected stories at 2110 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Updated report of Boxam International tournament in Castellon, Spain.

*Updated report of Swiss Open badminton tournament in Basel.

*Report of ISL first leg semifinal between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in Bambolim.

*Report of I-League match between Indian Arrows and NEROCA FC in Kalyani.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND India fix Lord's date: Kohli and Co thrash England, to meet New Zealand in WTC final Ahmedabad, Mar 6 (PTI) Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin once again made a mockery of an eternally confused English batting line-up as India cantered into the inaugural World Test Championship final with a resounding innings and 25 run victory on the third afternoon of the fourth and final Test here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL IPL to begin on April 9: BCCI source New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on April 9, exactly 12 days after the Indian cricket team completes its ongoing assignment against England, a BCCI source revealed on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD PANT Effortless nonchalance: Rishabh Pant on reverse flicking pacers, making commentators look dull Ahmedabad, Mar 6 (PTI) He has got everyone excited but Rishabh Pant was nonchalance personified as he picked up the man of the match honours for his brilliant hundred in the fourth and final Test against England here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-COMMENTS Our bench strength is extremely strong, it will help when transition happens, says Kohli Ahmedabad, Mar 6 (PTI) India's supremely talented bench strength has made skipper Virat Kohli quite confident that the team will have a relatively smooth ride when the transition period dawns upon it in the next few years.

SPO-CRI-IND-SHASTRI Who will complain against a track like this, it was fantastic entertainment: Shastri Ahmedabad, Mar 6 (PTI) There is no reason to cry over the nature of the Motera track, India Head coach Ravi Shastri asserted on Saturday, saying the curator prepared pitches that produced ''fantastic entertainment'' in the last two matches here.

SPO-CRI-IND-SHASTRI-PANT Pant's hundred was best counter-attacking innings I have seen at number six on Indian soil: Shastri Ahmedabad, Mar 6 (PTI) India coach Ravi Shastri on Saturday said Rishabh Pant's game-changing hundred against England in the fourth Test here was the best counter-attacking knock that he has seen by a number six Indian batsman on home soil.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-PREVIEW Women's cricket: India's WC preparation to finally begin with home series against South Africa Lucknow, Mar 6 (PTI) The Indian women's team will finally get to shake off the rust after 12 months of no international cricket and start their ODI World Cup preparation with the five-match series against South Africa beginning here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ASHWIN-LEGACY Want to be best version of myself and leave my own legacy: Ashwin Ahmedabad, Mar 6 (PTI) To become the best version of himself while learning something new everyday is Ravichandran Ashwin's endeavour as he aims to leave his lasting legacy in the pantheon of Indian cricket greats.

SPO-CRI-IND LD ROOT Had chances to get on top but we did not manage: Root Ahmedabad, Mar 6 (PTI) England captain Joe Root on Saturday mourned the opportunities his team squandered in the lost fourth Test, saying they let slip the advantageous position from where they could have been on top of the game.

SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR-GAVASKAR Gavaskar ''remains my hero'', says Tendulkar Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Every person needs a hero and for a young Sachin Tendulkar while growing up, the only person he would aspire to become was none other than India's original 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar.

SPO-CRI-GAVASKAR-LD FELICITATION Gavaskar felicitated on 50th anniversary of Test debut Ahmedabad, Mar 6 (PTI) Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was on Saturday felicitated by the BCCI on the 50th anniversary of his Test debut with Board President Sourav Ganguly saying that the batting legend and his then teammates played a key role in making ''the game as strong as it is today''.

SPO-CRI-ICC-IND India finish on top of ICC World Championship standings, courtesy 3-1 series win over England Dubai, Mar 6 (PTI) India on Saturday finished on top of the league phase of the ICC World Test Championship standings after crushing England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test here to pocket the series 3-1.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-MITHALI It's time we start our campaign for World Cup: Mithali Lucknow, Mar 6 (PTI) Indian women's ODI captain Mithali Raj on Saturday said lack of game time won't be an issue for the players and they are ready to hit top gear against South Africa in the limited over series as the team begins its World Cup preparation.

SPO-BOX-IND Vikas, Manish among six Indian male boxers in final of Boxam International New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Six Indian male boxers, including world championship medal winners Manish Kaushik (63kg) and Vikas Krishan (69kg), advanced to the finals of the 35th Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain.

SPO-WREST-LD IND Vinesh in final, Sarita settles for silver, Kuldeep bags bronze in Rome Rome, Mar 6 (PTI) Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat put herself in contention for a second consecutive gold by reaching the 53kg final in a jiffy while Sarita Mor settled for a silver medal at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event, here.

SPO-SHOOT-NRAI-CODE NRAI accepts provisions of National Sports Code, except one New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Saturday said it will follow all the provisions of the National Sports Code except one clause that deals with state bodies' affiliation with the national federation.

SPO-BAD-LD IND Sindhu enters Swiss Open final Basel, Mar 6 (PTI) Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu dished out a superlative performance to outclass Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in straight games and enter the women's singles final of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament here on Saturday.

SPO-TENNIS-ATP-LD NAGAL Nagal out of Argentina Open but not without fight Buenos Aires, Mar 6 (PTI) Playing fearless brand of tennis, India's Sumit Nagal ran world number 46 Albert Ramos-Vinolas close before exiting the ATP Argentina Open after suffering a three-set defeat in the men's singles quarter-final here.

SPO-VIRUS-PARA-ATH Para athlete Vinod Kumar tests COVID positive, shifted to Bengaluru hospital New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Indian para-athlete Vinod Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Saturday.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri misses cut at Palmer Invitational Orlando, Mar 6 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri stumbled on the back nine and ended up with a card of six-over 78 in the second round to make an early exit from the Arnold Palmer Invitational here.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-SUDEVA Sudeva Delhi return to winning ways, beat Chennai City 2-1 Kolkata, Mar 6 (PTI) Sudeva Delhi FC came back from a goal down to beat Chennai City FC 2-1 in a Group B match of the I-League here on Saturday.

