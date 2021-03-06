Left Menu

Silver medals for three Indian women finalists at Boxam International Boxing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 21:50 IST
Silver medals for three Indian women finalists at Boxam International Boxing

The Olympic-bound duo of Simranjit Kaur (60kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) signed off with silver medals at the 35th Boxam International Boxing Tournament in Castellon, Spain on Saturday.

While Simranjit could not take the ring against Rashida Ellis of USA because of an injury, Pooja lost 5-0 to another American Melissa Graham.

The Indian women boxers thus ended their campaign with three silver and one bronze medal. Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) had ended with a bronze after a semifinal loss.

Debutant Jasmine (57kg) also ended with a silver after going down to European champion Irma Testa of Italy. Asian champion Pooja fought hard but did not connect as much as she attempted against the decidedly faster Graham, who dominated with her impressive counter-attacks.

The spirited Jasmine also gave it her all but Testa's tactical superiority shone through.

The nimble-footed Italian's eye-catching combination punches and sheer power were just too much to handle for the rookie Indian, whose campaign overall was quite impressive.

Later on Saturday night, Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), Vikas krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Sumit Sangwan (81kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg) will compete in the men's finals.

Of these, Manish, Vikas, Ashish and Satish are bound for Tokyo Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: NBA fines Jazz stars for ripping officials; Michael Chavis' homer lifts Red Sox past Rays and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA fines Jazz stars for ripping officialsThe NBA fined Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert a total of 45,000 on Friday for criticizing the officials after Wednesdays 131-123...

ED arrest directors of Tamil Nadu based firm in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Saturday arrested the directors of Tamil Nadu based Shinago Plantations Pvt Ltd, in connection with its probe into a Rs 325 crore money laundering case.ED arrests Hittesh Patel and Suresh N Patel, Directors...

France reports more than 23,300 new covid cases

France reported 23,306 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 23,507 on Friday.The French health ministry reported 170 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total to 88,444. The number of people in intensive care rose by nine to 3,68...

Lobbyist says Myanmar junta wants to improve relations with the West, spurn China

An Israeli-Canadian lobbyist hired by Myanmars junta said on Saturday that the generals are keen to leave politics after their coup and seek to improve relations with the United States and distance themselves from China.Ari Ben-Menashe, a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021