Left Menu

Indian Arrows blank NEROCA 3-0 for second win of season

NEROCA were quick to start off the blocks in the second half but the Indian Arrows spoiled their party once again in the 51st minute and left them reeling two goals down.

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 06-03-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 22:18 IST
Indian Arrows blank NEROCA 3-0 for second win of season

Harsh Patre struck a brace as Indian Arrows inflicted a 3-0 defeat on NEROCA in their I League match at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, here on Saturday.

Patre netted a goal in each half, while Vanlalruatfela struck one in the second half to complete the victory for the Arrows. The Indian Arrows had lost 0-4 to NEROCA in their earlier clash this season, but this time the youngsters took the game to the Manipuri side, matching blow for blow against the seasoned opponents. It was the Arrows that started the match on an attacking note in an attempt to take the early lead. It felt like the Arrows reserved their best for the latter stage of the season as tacky work with possession continued to give NEROCA trouble.

The breakthrough came for the Indian Arrows in the 17th minute when a cross from the right flank was headed with thunderous power into the back of the net by Patre. NEROCA were quick to start off the blocks in the second half but the Indian Arrows spoiled their party once again in the 51st minute and left them reeling two goals down. A Taison Singh shot from distance was parried straight into the stride of Vanlalruatfela by the opposition goalkeeper, and from a tight angle, the forward toe-poked the ball into the net to make it 2-0 for the Indian Arrows.

NEROCA tried to come back into the match, but the Indian Arrows defence thwarted them with ease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: NBA fines Jazz stars for ripping officials; Michael Chavis' homer lifts Red Sox past Rays and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA fines Jazz stars for ripping officialsThe NBA fined Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert a total of 45,000 on Friday for criticizing the officials after Wednesdays 131-123...

ED arrest directors of Tamil Nadu based firm in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Saturday arrested the directors of Tamil Nadu based Shinago Plantations Pvt Ltd, in connection with its probe into a Rs 325 crore money laundering case.ED arrests Hittesh Patel and Suresh N Patel, Directors...

France reports more than 23,300 new covid cases

France reported 23,306 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 23,507 on Friday.The French health ministry reported 170 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total to 88,444. The number of people in intensive care rose by nine to 3,68...

Lobbyist says Myanmar junta wants to improve relations with the West, spurn China

An Israeli-Canadian lobbyist hired by Myanmars junta said on Saturday that the generals are keen to leave politics after their coup and seek to improve relations with the United States and distance themselves from China.Ari Ben-Menashe, a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021