Indian Arrows blank NEROCA 3-0 for second win of season

Harsh Patre struck a brace as Indian Arrows inflicted a 3-0 defeat on NEROCA in their I League match at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, here on Saturday.

Patre netted a goal in each half, while Vanlalruatfela struck one in the second half to complete the victory for the Arrows. The Indian Arrows had lost 0-4 to NEROCA in their earlier clash this season, but this time the youngsters took the game to the Manipuri side, matching blow for blow against the seasoned opponents. It was the Arrows that started the match on an attacking note in an attempt to take the early lead. It felt like the Arrows reserved their best for the latter stage of the season as tacky work with possession continued to give NEROCA trouble.

The breakthrough came for the Indian Arrows in the 17th minute when a cross from the right flank was headed with thunderous power into the back of the net by Patre. NEROCA were quick to start off the blocks in the second half but the Indian Arrows spoiled their party once again in the 51st minute and left them reeling two goals down. A Taison Singh shot from distance was parried straight into the stride of Vanlalruatfela by the opposition goalkeeper, and from a tight angle, the forward toe-poked the ball into the net to make it 2-0 for the Indian Arrows.

NEROCA tried to come back into the match, but the Indian Arrows defence thwarted them with ease.

