Sindhu enters Swiss Open final; Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag lose in semis

PTI | Basel | Updated: 06-03-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 22:22 IST
Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu dished out a superlative performance to outclass Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in straight games and enter the women's singles final of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament here on Saturday.

Sindhu, the reigning world champion, beat fourth seeded Blichfeldt 22-20 21-10 in 43 minutes to avenge her first-round loss to the Danish world number 12 at the Yonex Thailand Open in January.

''It's been a good win today for me and playing against Mia was a kind of a revenge because in Thailand I had lost to her, so it was very important for me and yeah really looking forward to the finals,'' Sindhu said.

This is Sindhu's first final appearance since the World championships here in 2019.

The second seeded Indian will take on top seed and Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin in the summit clash on Sunday. It will the first meeting between the two in over two years.

''Carolina is a good player so it won’t be an easy match, I have to play my 100 per cent,'' Sindhu said.

Former champion Kidambi Srikanth, however, couldn't cross the semifinal stage as he went down 13-21 19-21 to top seed and former world champion Viktor Axelsen.

World number 10 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also bowed out after losing 10-21 17-21 to sixth seeded Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the last-four stage. The Indian duo had a last four finish in their last event at Toyota Thailand Open in January.

Sindhu thus emerged as the lone Indian survivor in the USD 140,000 event, the first tournament in the extended Olympic qualification period which ends on June 15.

In the women's singles match, Sindhu erased a 5-7 deficit in the opening game to grab a 11-8 advantage at the interval. The Indian then zoomed to 17-12 but Blichfeldt clawed back with five straight points.

Sindhu soon grabbed three game points but again her rival managed to level the score. However, the Indian ensured she had the last laugh as she pocketed the opening game.

Sindhu dominated the proceedings in the second game as she was up 5-2 first and kept moving ahead. She enjoyed a 11-6 lead at the break and continued her good run to eventually shut the door on her opponent.

Indian Olympic hopefuls have been training at the Gachibowli complex for last few days to prepare for the Tokyo Games.

''Training at a bigger stadium, similar to this stadium as I got used to it and it has helped me a lot here,'' Sindhu said. ''I would once again thank everyone, BAI, SAI, Telangana State and Sports Minister for all the support and helping me with whatever I needed for training and preparation at the Gachibowli Stadium. It has helped me a lot.'' On Friday night, Srikanth had beat sixth seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand 21-19 21-15 to enter the semifinals.

Satwik and Chirag also had notched up a 12-21 21-19 21-12 win over against fifth seeds Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi to enter the semifinals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

