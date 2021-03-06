Sports News Roundup: NBA fines Jazz stars for ripping officials; Michael Chavis' homer lifts Red Sox past Rays and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA fines Jazz stars for ripping officials

The NBA fined Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert a total of $45,000 on Friday for criticizing the officials after Wednesday's 131-123 overtime loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia. Mitchell was fined $25,000 for public criticism of the officiating and for his conduct while exiting the court.

Spring training roundup: Michael Chavis' homer lifts Red Sox past Rays

Michael Chavis belted a two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Boston Red Sox a walk-off win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Fort Myers, Fla. Moises Gomez and Mike Brosseau banged solo homers for the Rays, who nearly came back from a 4-0 deficit after starter Rich Hill gave up three hits and four runs in the first.

NHL roundup: Blues snatch OT win against Kings

David Perron's second goal of the night tied the game with 44 seconds left in regulation and Mike Hoffman scored 1:30 into overtime to lift the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. Ryan O'Reilly had three assists for the Blues, who won their fourth consecutive game. Ville Husso made 28 saves to earn the victory.

Djokovic confirms return to Tour at Miami Open

World number one Novak Djokovic has said he will return to the court at this month's Miami Open having recuperated from a muscle tear suffered during his Australian Open title defense. The 33-year-old Serbian suffered the injury during a third-round match at Melbourne Park but that did not stop him from clinching a record-extending ninth Australian Open title and his 18th Grand Slam.

Shields makes history with unanimous decision win over Dicaire American boxer

Claressa Shields scored a unanimous points victory over Canada's Marie-Eve Dicaire on Friday to become the first undisputed world champion in two different divisions in the four-belt era. Shields, 25, retained her WBC and WBO light-middleweight titles, won the vacant WBA belt and also took Dicaire's IBF crown after all three judges at the Dort Federal Event Centre in Flint, Michigan, scored the fight 100-90 in the American's favor.

NBA roundup: Bucks win thriller over Grizzlies

Jrue Holiday's step-back, baseline jumper with two seconds remaining powered the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-111 win over the host Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Holiday's shot over the outstretched hand of Dillon Brooks capped a wild final 39.1 seconds in which the two teams exchanged the lead five times.

Tom Brady rookie card auctioned for record $1.32M

A Tom Brady rookie card sold for a record-setting $1.32 million in an online auction at PWCC Marketplace on Thursday, marking the most ever paid for a football card. James Park, a longtime Brady fan who lives in Boston, bought the autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card, one of 100 in existence.

Federer 'pumped up' to return to competition in Doha Former world number one

Roger Federer said on Friday he was excited to return to competitive tennis at next week's Qatar Open after a year-long absence. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played a tournament since his Australian Open semi-final exit against Novak Djokovic last year, undergoing two knee surgeries since.

Walter Gretzky, father of ice hockey great Wayne, dies at 82

Walter Gretzky, who recognized his son Wayne's prodigious talent and helped shape him into the National Hockey League's all-time leading scorer, has died aged 82. His death was confirmed on Twitter by Wayne, who said his dad had battled Parkinson's disease and other health issues over the last few years.

Nordic skiing: Blistering Johaug signs off with 30km gold Norway's

Therese Johaug put in another blistering performance to win Saturday's 30km classic race, streaking away from the start to take her fourth gold medal of the FIS Ski World Championships. Her compatriot Heidi Weng took second and Sweden's Frida Karlsson followed with the bronze.

