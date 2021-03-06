Left Menu

Leipzig moves top of Bundesliga before Bayern-Dortmund clash

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-03-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 22:30 IST
Leipzig moves top of Bundesliga before Bayern-Dortmund clash

Leipzig increased the pressure on Bayern Munich ahead of its clash with Borussia Dortmund by moving top of the Bundesliga with a 3-0 win at Freiburg on Saturday.

Goals from Christopher Nkunku, Alexander Sörloth and substitute Emil Forsberg gave the visitors their sixth straight league win to go a point ahead of Bayern before the defending champions' late game.

Nkunku scored minutes before the interval for Leipzig, taking advantage of the first lapse from Freiburg's defense. Kevin Kampl forced Baptiste Santamaria to loose the ball and it fell to Yussuf Poulsen, who set up Nkunku to score in the 41st.

French midfielder Nkunku provided the assist for Sörloth in the 64th, and Sörloth followed up by setting up Forsberg to seal the result in the 79th.

A late penalty from Dodi Lukebakio earned Hertha Berlin a 2-1 win over Augsburg to end its nine-game run without a win.

Patrik Schick's 77th-minute strike on a counterattack was enough for Bayer Leverkusen to win 1-0 at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Third-place Wolfsburg slumped to a 2-1 loss at Hoffenheim, and fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt drew with Stuttgart 1-1.

