Left Menu

ISL 7: NorthEast, Mohun Bagan finish first bout even with late thriller

Antonio Habas was just minutes away from recording his maiden first-leg playoff win in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 06-03-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 22:38 IST
ISL 7: NorthEast, Mohun Bagan finish first bout even with late thriller
Dylan Fox covers off a valiant attempt at goal by Roy Krishna (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Antonio Habas was just minutes away from recording his maiden first-leg playoff win in the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL). But then, Idrissa Sylla headed in a stoppage-time header to help NorthEast United hold ATK Mohun Bagan to a 1-1 draw at GMC Stadium, on Saturday.

The second-half substitute struck in the fourth minute of injury time to cancel out David Williams' 34th-minute goal. The result also meant Khalid Jamil is still unbeaten in the competition and extended NorthEast's winning run to ten games. With two teams known for similar styles, the match was expected to be a cagey affair and it was. Both sides relied on counters, knowing how difficult it would be to break each other's defence.

It was an end-to-end duel, but neither side was able to test the keepers much. It was NorthEast who enjoyed better possession. However, Bagan scored with their first shot on target and it came soon after the water break. The goal had a touch of class. Roy Krishna got a long ball at the edge of the box. The Fijian flicked it to his strike partner David Williams, who faked a first-time shot sending NEUFC defender Dylan Fox in the wrong direction. He then took a touch before slotting home to give ATKMB an advantage.

NorthEast came agonisingly close to scoring but were denied by the woodwork. Federico Gallego delivered a perfect freekick into the area where Ashutosh Mehta leapt high, only for his header to clatter against the crossbar. That was the closest the Highlanders came to scoring in the first session. As expected, the Mariners tightened the screws on Highlanders, defending and blocking everything that was thrown at them making it difficult for their opponents to score.

However, they were lucky not to see a man being sent off. Luis Machado, while chasing a long ball outside the area, was taken out by onrushing Bagan keeper Arindam Bhattacharja. However, the referee waved off any appeal for foul though replays suggested the keeper made contact with Machado. NorthEast had a constant supplier in Gallego, who sent quality deliveries into the box from set-pieces but his teammates couldn't find a finish.

Meanwhile, Prabir Das had a couple of attempts. While one was easily swallowed up by Subhasish Roy, the other sailed over the bar. Jamil introduced Idrissa Sylla and Britto PM in a bid to get the equaliser. They kept stitching passes together but the Mariners kept working hard at the back.

The Highlanders had a couple of chances late in the game. But Fox saw his header cleared from danger by Pronay Halder while Sylla tried from long range but hardly troubled Arindam. Finally, in the fourth minute of extra time, the NorthEast camp had a goal to celebrate, thanks to Sylla who made his presence felt with a late equaliser, nodding in Luis Machado's cross. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

US, EU to suspend tariffs on alcohol, food and airplanes

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chile donates 20,000 doses of Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to Ecuador

Ecuador has received a donation of some 20,000 doses of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine from Chile, Ecuadors President Lenin Moreno said on Saturday, in a sign of the stark disparities in South American countries inoculation campaigns. Chil...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar forces make night raids after breaking up protests

Myanmar security forces fired gunshots as they carried out overnight raids in the main city Yangon after breaking up the latest protests against last months coup with teargas and stun grenades. The Southeast Asian country has been plunged i...

UP first state to vaccinate over 20 lakh people: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said the state has become the first in the country to have administered more than 20 lakh COVID-19 vaccines.So far, 20,14,589 vaccines have been administered, the government said in a release.Vaccina...

Pope, top Iraq Shiite cleric deliver message of coexistence

Pope Francis walked through a narrow alley in Iraqs holy city of Najaf for a historic meeting with the countrys top Shiite cleric, and together they delivered a powerful message of peaceful coexistence in a country still reeling from back-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021