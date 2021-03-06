Soccer-CONMEBOL suspends March World Cup qualifiers due to pandemic

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has decided to suspend this month's double header of World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022 amid concern over the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine restrictions.

The 10 South American teams were due to play two games on March 25/26 and March 30 but CONMEBOL acknowledged tightening lockdown and quarantine regulations mean many of the European-based players will be unable to travel.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)