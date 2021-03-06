Soccer-CONMEBOL suspends March World Cup qualifiers due to pandemic

Soccer-CONMEBOL suspends March World Cup qualifiers due to pandemicReuters | Updated: 06-03-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 22:54 IST
The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has decided to suspend this month's double header of World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022 amid concern over the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine restrictions.
The 10 South American teams were due to play two games on March 25/26 and March 30 but CONMEBOL acknowledged tightening lockdown and quarantine regulations mean many of the European-based players will be unable to travel.
