Left Menu

Soccer-CONMEBOL suspends March World Cup qualifiers due to pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 22:54 IST
Soccer-CONMEBOL suspends March World Cup qualifiers due to pandemic

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) has decided to suspend this month's double header of World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022 amid concern over the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine restrictions.

The 10 South American teams were due to play two games on March 25/26 and March 30 but CONMEBOL acknowledged tightening lockdown and quarantine regulations mean many of the European-based players will be unable to travel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

US, EU to suspend tariffs on alcohol, food and airplanes

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chile donates 20,000 doses of Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to Ecuador

Ecuador has received a donation of some 20,000 doses of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine from Chile, Ecuadors President Lenin Moreno said on Saturday, in a sign of the stark disparities in South American countries inoculation campaigns. Chil...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar forces make night raids after breaking up protests

Myanmar security forces fired gunshots as they carried out overnight raids in the main city Yangon after breaking up the latest protests against last months coup with teargas and stun grenades. The Southeast Asian country has been plunged i...

UP first state to vaccinate over 20 lakh people: Govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said the state has become the first in the country to have administered more than 20 lakh COVID-19 vaccines.So far, 20,14,589 vaccines have been administered, the government said in a release.Vaccina...

Pope, top Iraq Shiite cleric deliver message of coexistence

Pope Francis walked through a narrow alley in Iraqs holy city of Najaf for a historic meeting with the countrys top Shiite cleric, and together they delivered a powerful message of peaceful coexistence in a country still reeling from back-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021