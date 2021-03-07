Left Menu

Soccer-PSG ease into French Cup last 16 with Brest win

Kylian Mbappe struck twice and Pablo Sarabia scored for the second game in a row as holders PSG, who host Barcelona on Tuesday after winning the first leg 4-1, stayed on course for a sixth domestic Cup triumph in seven years. Mbappe put the visitors ahead on nine minutes with a fierce strike into the top corner at the end of a counter-attack.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-03-2021 03:38 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 03:38 IST
Paris St Germain geared up for their Champions League last-16 second leg against Barcelona with a no-nonsense 3-0 victory at Stade Brestois in the French Cup last 32 on Saturday. Kylian Mbappe struck twice and Pablo Sarabia scored for the second game in a row as holders PSG, who host Barcelona on Tuesday after winning the first leg 4-1, stayed on course for a sixth domestic Cup triumph in seven years.

Mbappe put the visitors ahead on nine minutes with a fierce strike into the top corner at the end of a counter-attack. Sarabia doubled the advantage just before the interval by latching onto Julian Draxler's cross after another rapid break.

Mbappe then chested the ball into the net from Marco Verratti's cross to put the result beyond doubt in the 74th minute. Verratti, returning from injury, played 75 minutes and Angel Di Maria came in as a second-half substitute after missing five games due to a thigh problem.

Elsewhere, RC Lens, who are fifth in Ligue 1, slumped to a 3-2 defeat at third division Red Star. Olympique Lyonnais advanced by beating Ligue 2 side Sochaux 5-2.

