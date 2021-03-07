Left Menu

Cricket - Opener Guptill leads New Zealand to series win

Martin Guptill hit 71 runs as New Zealand cruised to a seven wicket victory over Australia at Wellington Stadium on Sunday to win the nations' fifth Twenty20 international and secure a 3-2 series win.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2021 07:48 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 07:48 IST
Cricket - Opener Guptill leads New Zealand to series win

Martin Guptill hit 71 runs as New Zealand cruised to a seven wicket victory over Australia at Wellington Stadium on Sunday to win the nations' fifth Twenty20 international and secure a 3-2 series win. Guptill hit seven fours and four sixes to amass 71 runs off 46 balls as the New Zealanders bounced back from two straight losses to clinch the series.

Set a target of 143 to win, New Zealand made a strong start to their innings, with openers Devon Conway and Guptill putting on 106 runs before Conway fell to Riley Meredith, with Ashton Agar taking the catch. Kane Williamson was out without scoring soon after but Guptill continued to push the Black Caps towards Australia's total until he was caught by Mitchell Marsh off Jhye Richardson's bowling.

With fans allowed into the stadium following the lifting of New Zealand's coronavirus restrictions, Guptill left to a standing ovation before Glenn Phillips hit a towering six to complete the win. Australia, who named an unchanged line-up following their win in the fourth meeting of the series on Friday, lost eight wickets for 142 in their innings.

Matthew Wade top scored with 44 off just 29 balls while captain Aaron Finch followed up his impressive performances in the previous two matches with 36 runs from 32 balls. The Australian batsmen struggled to find their tempo on a tricky surface with New Zealand's bowlers keeping the visitors in check throughout the final 10 overs to set up a successful run chase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

US, EU to suspend tariffs on alcohol, food and airplanes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa women opt to field against India in first ODI

South African women opted to field against India in the first ODI of the five-match series here on Sunday.Pacer Monica Patel is making her debut for India. The contest marks Indias return to international cricket after 12 months. Teams Indi...

Soccer-Coach Brebner takes blame after Melbourne Victory's 6-0 hammering

Head coach Grant Brebner put himself in the crosshairs after his Melbourne Victory side hit a new low on Saturday evening as the A-League strugglers were hammered 6-0 by neighbours Melbourne City. The thumping loss leaves Victory rooted to ...

S Korea, US scale back drills over virus, N Korea diplomacy

The South Korean and US militaries are scaling back their annual exercises this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to support diplomacy on North Koreas nuclear programme, officials said Sunday.Seouls Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a stat...

WRAPUP 3-Protesters back on Myanmar streets after night raids by security forces

Tens of thousands of people came out on the streets in Myanmar on Sunday to demonstrate against last months coup despite overnight raids by security forces in the main city Yangon to crack down on protest leaders.The biggest protest was in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021