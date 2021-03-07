South Africa women opt to field against India in first ODI

South African women opted to field against India in the first ODI of the five-match series here on Sunday.

Pacer Monica Patel is making her debut for India. The contest marks India's return to international cricket after 12 months. Teams: India Women: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma(w), Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Monica Patel, Poonam Yadav.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty(w), Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus(c), Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Lara Goodall, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

