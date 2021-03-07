South Africa women opt to field against India in first ODI
Teams India Women Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Rajc, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Vermaw, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Monica Patel, Poonam Yadav.South Africa Women Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chettyw, Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luusc, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Lara Goodall, Nonkululeko Mlaba.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-03-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 09:15 IST
South African women opted to field against India in the first ODI of the five-match series here on Sunday.
Pacer Monica Patel is making her debut for India. The contest marks India's return to international cricket after 12 months. Teams: India Women: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma(w), Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Monica Patel, Poonam Yadav.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty(w), Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Sune Luus(c), Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Lara Goodall, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
South African corruption inquiry wants Zuma jailed for 2 years after no-show
Arms deal corruption trial against South African ex-President Zuma to start in May
South Africans invited to attend National Reading Coalition's virtual session
South African ex-president''s corruption trial set for May
South African commission seeks 2-year jail term for ex-prez Jacob Zuma for contempt of court