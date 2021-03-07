Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev powers into Rotterdam final

No. 4 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia toppled No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-3, 7-6 (2) on Saturday to advance to his fourth straight ATP 500 final at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Rublev has won 19 consecutive ATP 500 matches, having ended 2020 with titles in his final three events at Hamburg, St. Petersburg and Vienna. That matches the third-longest streak since 2009, behind Roger Federer (28 from 2014-16) and Andy Murray (21 from 2016-17). NHL roundup: Blues snatch OT win against Kings

Advertisement

David Perron's second goal of the night tied the game with 44 seconds left in regulation and Mike Hoffman scored 1:30 into overtime to lift the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. Ryan O'Reilly had three assists for the Blues, who won their fourth consecutive game. Ville Husso made 28 saves to earn the victory. Djokovic confirms return to Tour at Miami Open

World number one Novak Djokovic has said he will return to the court at this month's Miami Open having recuperated from a muscle tear suffered during his Australian Open title defence. The 33-year-old Serbian suffered the injury during a third round match at Melbourne Park but that did not stop him from clinching a record-extending ninth Australian Open title and his 18th Grand Slam.

WTA roundup: Petra Kvitova rolls to Qatar Total Open title Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic cruised past Spain's Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-1 to win the Qatar Total Open at Doha on Saturday. Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, also beat Muguruza in the 2018 final here and has been in the tournament final in three of the past four years, last year falling to Aryna Sabalenka.

Spring training roundup: Mets, deGrom get past Astros Jacob deGrom pitched two scoreless innings in his spring debut as the New York Mets cruised to a 6-1 victory Saturday over the Houston Astros in a seven-inning game at West Palm Beach, Fla. A two-time Cy Young Award winner, deGrom gave up one hit and had three strikeouts. Former Cy Young winner Zach Greinke started for the Astros and gave up one run on two hits over one inning of work.

NBA: No international games next season but full arenas in the plan, says Silver There will be no international games on the NBA schedule next season but there is hope teams will be back playing in near full arenas in 2021-22 as the United States gains control of the COVID-19 pandemic, said commissioner Adam Silver on Saturday at his pre-All Star Game media conference. With last year's season held in a quarantine bubble in Orlando and the current campaign being played in mostly empty arenas, Silver said the resumption of international games will be on hold until at least the 2022-23 season.

NBA: Sixers center Joel Embiid donating ASG earnings to homeless Sixers center Joel Embiid is donating $100,000 in earnings from Sunday's All-Star Game to combat homelessness in Philadelphia. The four-time All-Star said Saturday that his contributions will to to several of the city's homeless shelters, including Project HOME, Sunday Breakfast Mission and Youth Service INC.

Messi grabs two assists as Barcelona march on with victory at Osasuna Barcelona continued their rampant run of domestic form to beat Osasuna 2-0 away from home on Saturday and move to within two points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, with Lionel Messi setting up goals scored by Jordi Alba and teenager Ilaix Moriba. Messi helped Barca take the lead on the half-hour mark when he carved open Osasuna's defence with a superb cross-field ball to Alba, who controlled before blasting into the roof of the net.

Ronaldo was rested ahead of Porto game, says Pirlo Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said he had reached an agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo in the week leading up to his side's 3-1 win over Lazio on Saturday that the Portuguese would be rested. Serie A's top goalscorer started on the bench as Juve came from behind to beat Lazio in the Juventus Stadium.

Top 25 roundup: No. 4 Illinois edges No. 7 Ohio State Ayo Dosunmu returned to the lineup after missing three games and broke a late tie by scoring the final five points as No. 4 Illinois held off No. 7 Ohio State 73-68 at Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Dosunmu and Andre Curbelo each scored 19 points for Illinois (20-6, 16-4 Big Ten), which has won four consecutive games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)