Left Menu

Australian Rules-Hall of Famer Hunter to donate brain for concussion research

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 11:53 IST
Australian Rules-Hall of Famer Hunter to donate brain for concussion research
CTE, a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated concussions, can only be detected when the brain is examined after death and has been linked to mental health issues. Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian Rules player Ken Hunter has said he would donate his brain to science, answering a call to players for help with medical research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and other neurodegenerative diseases. A Melbourne coroner urged players to donate their brains for research after reporting last month on the death in 2019 of former Australian Rules player Danny Frawley, who was discovered to have been suffering from the concussion-related disease.

CTE, a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated concussions, can only be detected when the brain is examined after death and has been linked to mental health issues. "I've donated my brain to Australian Sports Brain Bank, mainly to support science and research," Hunter told the Sunday Age.

"I thought it was also important to know if I did have some sort of cognitive decline or whether I do get some sort of neurodegenerative disease...my family knows it could have been caused through concussion, rather than a genetic thing." Hunter, who was a standout player for Carlton in the Victorian Football League (VFL), now the Australian Football League (AFL), said he sustained at least 20 suspected concussions in his career but had experienced no long-term impact.

"I can't say I feel like I've been damaged ... where I can't function," he said. "But I do know that in my journey over the years, there are a lot of people out there suffering." Australian Rules is one of several contact sports around the world starting to deal with the long-term consequences of players receiving repeated head-knocks during their careers.

The National Football League (NFL) in the United States set up a $1 billion fund in 2016 to compensate former players who suffered brain injuries linked to repeated concussions and the AFL is reportedly in discussions to form a similarly-sized fund to requite former Australian Rules players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope Francis lands in northern Iraq's Mosul

Pope Francis arrived in Mosul on Sunday to pray in the decimated northern Iraqi city that was once a stronghold for Islamic State and where Christians now number little more than a few dozen families.The 84-year-old pontiff flew by helicopt...

Time to call the bluff, bust myths created by Hindutva groups to demonise Muslims: S Y Quraishi

Declaring that the time has come to bust myths created by Hindutva groups to demonise Muslims, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi says Islam is not hostile to the concept of family planning and Muslims are the least polygamous ...

Pakistan sees surge in COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 590,000

Pakistan recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases with 1,780 new patients, taking the national tally to 590,508, the health ministry said on Sunday.According to the Ministry of National Health Services NHS, the death toll from the coronavirus has...

India's Lalrinsanga Tlau clinches WBC youth world title

Indian boxer Lalrinsanga Tlau defeated Ghanas Eric Quarm to claim the vacant WBC youth world super featherweight title in an eight-round contest held in Aizawl.The bout, sanctioned by World Boxing Council WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021