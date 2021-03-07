Left Menu

India's Lalrinsanga Tlau clinches WBC youth world title

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 12:18 IST
India's Lalrinsanga Tlau clinches WBC youth world title
All three judges ruled in favour of the Indian with the score-line reading 80-72 80-72 80-72 in the fight that took place on Saturday night. Image Credit: ANI

Indian boxer Lalrinsanga Tlau defeated Ghana's Eric Quarm to claim the vacant WBC youth world super featherweight title in an eight-round contest held in Aizawl.

The bout, sanctioned by World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaiman, was conducted under the technical supervision of the Indian Boxing Council (IBC), which is headed by former national federation secretary general Brigadier PKM Raja.

All three judges ruled in favour of the Indian with the score-line reading 80-72 80-72 80-72 in the fight that took place on Saturday night.

''I am extremely happy and thankful to all those who supported me in the journey to this title,'' the 21-year-old champion said after the bout. The 'LPS Fight Night' was organised by Grassroot Boxing Promotions (Kamal Mujtaba) and LPS Vision Production (Lal Sawmliana Pachuau) at R. Dengthuama Multi-Purpose Stadium,.

Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte were among those who witnessed the title fight.

The Mizo boxer will have to defend his title within the next 90 days and then once every 120 days thereafter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi says Hong Kong electoral system must be improved for stability

The Chinese governments top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, on Sunday said Hong Kongs electoral system must be improved for long-term stability.Speaking at his annual news conference, he said during colonial times there was no democracy...

Toyota Kirloskar plans to take rural road to realise sales potential of Glanza, Urban Cruiser

Having established its presence in urban centres, Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM is now looking to expand its sales network in rural areas in the country as it aims to tap demand for its entry-level products like Glanza and Urban Cruiser in suc...

COVID-19 vaccine rollout 'India’s gift' to world in combating pandemic: Scientist

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is Indias gift to the world in combating coronavirus and will be remembered as a time when the country stepped up in a major way as a global player in innovation, a top American scientist has said.India i...

China says hopes U.S. will remove 'unreasonable' restrictions on cooperation

The Chinese governments top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday that Beijing is willing to communicate with the United States on the basis of mutual respect and hopes Washington will remove all unreasonable restrictions on cooperation as soon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021