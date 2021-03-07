India's Lalrinsanga Tlau clinches WBC youth world title

Indian boxer Lalrinsanga Tlau defeated Ghana's Eric Quarm to claim the vacant WBC youth world super featherweight title in an eight-round contest held in Aizawl.

The bout, sanctioned by World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaiman, was conducted under the technical supervision of the Indian Boxing Council (IBC), which is headed by former national federation secretary general Brigadier PKM Raja.

All three judges ruled in favour of the Indian with the score-line reading 80-72 80-72 80-72 in the fight that took place on Saturday night.

''I am extremely happy and thankful to all those who supported me in the journey to this title,'' the 21-year-old champion said after the bout. The 'LPS Fight Night' was organised by Grassroot Boxing Promotions (Kamal Mujtaba) and LPS Vision Production (Lal Sawmliana Pachuau) at R. Dengthuama Multi-Purpose Stadium,.

Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte were among those who witnessed the title fight.

The Mizo boxer will have to defend his title within the next 90 days and then once every 120 days thereafter.

