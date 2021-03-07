Left Menu

Sailing-TNZ skipper embracing positive pressure ahead of America's Cup defence

Burling, an Olympic gold medallist, was helmsman in 2017 when TNZ wrested the "Auld Mug" from Oracle Team USA in Bermuda, but he will also serve as skipper this year as they bid to retain the trophy, which is a national obsession in New Zealand. "I think I quite enjoy the pressure," Burling told the Herald.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 12:43 IST
Sailing-TNZ skipper embracing positive pressure ahead of America's Cup defence
Burling, an Olympic gold medallist, was helmsman in 2017 when TNZ wrested the "Auld Mug" from Oracle Team USA in Bermuda, but he will also serve as skipper this year as they bid to retain the trophy, which is a national obsession in New Zealand. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling is ready to take on the pressure that comes with spearheading his team's America's Cup defence on home shores when racing begins against Italy's Luna Rossa in Auckland on Wednesday. Burling, an Olympic gold medallist, was helmsman in 2017 when TNZ wrested the "Auld Mug" from Oracle Team USA in Bermuda, but he will also serve as skipper this year as they bid to retain the trophy, which is a national obsession in New Zealand.

"I think I quite enjoy the pressure," Burling told the Herald. "I've been competing on pretty big stages for quite a while. It's something you get used to and I think the pressure is where I get the best out of myself. "When you are a sportsperson you want to be challenged, you want to have people excited by what you do. It's been pretty incredible to see how many Kiwis have been out on the water or watching the events on TV - an incredible spectacle."

Burling is looking to follow in the footsteps of Luna Rossa helmsman Jimmy Spithill and pilot back-to-back America's Cup triumphs, although personal milestones are not a top priority for the 30-year-old. "The one thing I really like to go into an event with is knowing that you have given your all and you are going to the start line in the best possible position you could," he said. "As a team, we have really picked up that kind of ethos."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi says Hong Kong electoral system must be improved for stability

The Chinese governments top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, on Sunday said Hong Kongs electoral system must be improved for long-term stability.Speaking at his annual news conference, he said during colonial times there was no democracy...

Toyota Kirloskar plans to take rural road to realise sales potential of Glanza, Urban Cruiser

Having established its presence in urban centres, Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM is now looking to expand its sales network in rural areas in the country as it aims to tap demand for its entry-level products like Glanza and Urban Cruiser in suc...

COVID-19 vaccine rollout 'India’s gift' to world in combating pandemic: Scientist

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is Indias gift to the world in combating coronavirus and will be remembered as a time when the country stepped up in a major way as a global player in innovation, a top American scientist has said.India i...

China says hopes U.S. will remove 'unreasonable' restrictions on cooperation

The Chinese governments top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday that Beijing is willing to communicate with the United States on the basis of mutual respect and hopes Washington will remove all unreasonable restrictions on cooperation as soon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021