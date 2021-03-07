China says ready to work with IOC to provide vaccines to Olympians

China says ready to work with IOC to provide vaccines to OlympiansReuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-03-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 13:22 IST
The Chinese government's top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi on Sunday said China is prepared to discuss with other countries procedures for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccinations, and that it is ready to work with the International Olympic Committee to help provide vaccines to Olympic athletes.
China, which has developed several vaccines domestically, will host the Winter Olympics in February 2022, with Tokyo scheduled to host the Summer Olympics later this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tibetan activists hold a candlelight vigil in Dharamshala over custodial death of Tibetan in China
There was a possible embezzlement scheme at our China operations, says Cisco
India, China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks today
China relies on economic pressures, information manipulation to expand influence, but some democracies show resilience: Report
China's new coast guard law might escalate maritime disputes, says US