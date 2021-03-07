Cricket-IPL to begin in Chennai on April 9 without spectators

Cricket-IPL to begin in Chennai on April 9 without spectatorsReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 13:44 IST
This year's Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin in Chennai on April 9 and will be played across six venues, initially without spectators, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday.
Last year's edition of the popular Twenty20 competition was held in the United Arab Emirates as India grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the playoffs as well as the May 30 final, with Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata being the other venues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Arab Emirates
- Bengaluru
- Indian
- Chennai
- Mumbai
- Delhi
- Narendra Modi Stadium
- India
- Kolkata
ALSO READ
Kamal Haasan mets Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai
Disha Ravi was in touch and preparing and sharing toolkit with those advocating Khalistan: Police tells Delhi court hearing her bail plea.
Kamal Haasan meets Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai
Bangladeshi national held with fake documents in Mumbai's Malwani
Petrol at Rs 97/litre in Mumbai, diesel crosses Rs 88-mark