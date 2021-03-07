Left Menu

Cricket-IPL to begin in Chennai on April 9 without spectators

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 13:44 IST
This year's Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin in Chennai on April 9 and will be played across six venues, initially without spectators, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday.

Last year's edition of the popular Twenty20 competition was held in the United Arab Emirates as India grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the playoffs as well as the May 30 final, with Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata being the other venues.

