Left Menu

IPL 2021: Starts April 9, no home games, no crowds at 6 venues including Mumbai

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener in Chennai on April 9.As on Sunday, the BCCIs released schedule for the first four weeks till May 6 during which 33 matches will be played and not a single game has been slotted in Kolkata during the phase as there will be eight-phase state assembly elections in Bengal.Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 14:24 IST
IPL 2021: Starts April 9, no home games, no crowds at 6 venues including Mumbai
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final on May 30 as well as the play-offs. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener in Chennai on April 9. Image Credit: Twitter (@ipl)

The IPL 2021 will run from April 9 to May 30 across six venues with no team getting to play at home, its Governing Council announced on Sunday. Despite the COVID-19 surge, Mumbai has been named as one of the host cities and the tournament will be held behind closed doors at least in the initial phase of the tournament. The other venues are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Kolkata. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final on May 30 as well as the play-offs. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener in Chennai on April 9.

As of Sunday, the BCCI's released schedule for the first four weeks till May 6 during which 33 matches will be played and not a single game has been slotted in Kolkata during the phase as there will be an eight-phase state assembly election in Bengal.

Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host eight matches each. ''One of the highlights of this edition of the VIVO IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage,'' read an IPL statement.

There will be a total of 11 doubleheaders where six teams will play three-afternoon matches and two teams will play two-afternoon matches. The afternoon games are slated for a 3:30 PM start while the evening games will have a 7:30 PM start.

''The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk. ''The VIVO IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors, to begin with, and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament,'' the statement read further.

The previous edition was played in the UAE amid the pandemic but since then the COVID-19 situation has improved drastically in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NTPC resumes power supply after Sikkim govt assures payment

NTPC has restored power supply to Sikkim after the states assurance of paying the outstanding amount of Rs 89-crore in a time-bound manner, a company official said on Sunday.From midnight of March 3, the countrys largest power producer NTPC...

Mamata holds 'padayatra' in Siliguri to protest LPG price hike

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a padayatra here on Sunday to protest against the steep hike in the price of LPG cylinders.Accompanied by thousands of supporters, Banerjee set off on the protest march from Darjeeling More aro...

Resilience, research, re-invention help India lead global fight against COVID-19: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said resilience, research and re-invention have helped India become a torch-bearer in the global fight against COVID-19.He also appreciated the efforts and ingenuity of Indian researchers and scient...

Will bring in real change in Bengal where people will regain faith in civil and police administration: PM Modi at Kolkata rally.

Will bring in real change in Bengal where people will regain faith in civil and police administration PM Modi at Kolkata rally....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021