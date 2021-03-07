Left Menu

Shahid Afridi's daughter to be engaged to Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 07-03-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 19:12 IST
Shahid Afridi's daughter to be engaged to Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Sunday confirmed that his daughter is getting engaged to current national team pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi said that Shaheen's family had made a formal approach asking for his daughter's hand in marriage.

''Both families have reached a decision and my daughter is going to be engaged to Shaheen,'' Afridi said.

He added that a formal engagement will be announced soon.

Shaheen's father Ayaz Khan also confirmed that he had sent the proposal to Afridi's family for his son and it has been accepted.

''We are very happy and both families have been in discussions for the last few months and hopefully now dates will be finalised soon,'' he said.

Both Afridi and Shaheen recently featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which had to be postponed earlier this week due to several COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan MLAs to get coronavirus vaccine tomorrow

Current and former Rajasthan MLAs will be administered coronavirus vaccine along with their family members at the state Assembly in a drive beginning Monday. According to a senior assembly official, the vaccination drive will be carried out...

J-K resident goes missing after son's marriage in Mumbai

A 56-year-old Jammu and Kashmir resident has gone missing a day after his son got married in Kalina in Mumbais Santacruz area, police said on Sunday.Mohanlal Sharma had reached the city along with his family members on February 28 and his s...

Iranian-British national ends 5-year sentence in spy case

A British-Iranian woman held in an Iranian prison for five years on widely refuted spying charges ended her sentence on Sunday, her lawyer said, although she faces a new trial and cannot yet return home. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was able t...

Tennis-Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet.Feder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021