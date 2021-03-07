Left Menu

Rangers wins first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years

Gerrard came agonizingly close in 2014 to finally landing the one club prize that eluded him The Premier League title.

PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 07-03-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 19:43 IST
Rangers wins first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years

Rangers won its first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years on Sunday to complete its recovery from financial implosion and being forced to start again in the fourth division.

A world record 55th domestic league title — although some rivals will claim it is the reborn club's first — was sealed after Glasgow rival Celtic drew 0-0 with Dundee United.

The pandemic-defying fan celebrations outside Ibrox began the previous day as Rangers beat St. Mirren 3-0. Now Steven Gerrard's side has an unassailable lead of 20 points with six games to spare.

Celtic has dominated since Rangers was demoted to the lowest professional league in 2012 but has now been prevented from winning the title for an unprecedented 10th straight season, and for a 52nd time overall.

It is the first league title ever won by Gerrard, who spent most of his playing career at Liverpool. Gerrard came agonizingly close in 2014 to finally landing the one club prize that eluded him: The Premier League title. Adding to the anguish, Gerrard's own slip against Chelsea contributed to a 2-0 loss that ended up costing Liverpool the title as Manchester City emerged victorious.

After seeing out the final two years of his his playing career at the Los Angeles Galaxy, the midfielder retired from playing in 2016 and embarked on his coaching career with Liverpool's youth teams. Gerrard made the step up to first-team management in 2018 when he was hired by a Rangers side in the doldrums after being thrashed 4-0 by Celtic in a Scottish Cup semifinal. It has taken three years for Gerrard to restore Rangers to its once-customary position as champions of Scotland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan MLAs to get coronavirus vaccine tomorrow

Current and former Rajasthan MLAs will be administered coronavirus vaccine along with their family members at the state Assembly in a drive beginning Monday. According to a senior assembly official, the vaccination drive will be carried out...

J-K resident goes missing after son's marriage in Mumbai

A 56-year-old Jammu and Kashmir resident has gone missing a day after his son got married in Kalina in Mumbais Santacruz area, police said on Sunday.Mohanlal Sharma had reached the city along with his family members on February 28 and his s...

Iranian-British national ends 5-year sentence in spy case

A British-Iranian woman held in an Iranian prison for five years on widely refuted spying charges ended her sentence on Sunday, her lawyer said, although she faces a new trial and cannot yet return home. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was able t...

Tennis-Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet.Feder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021