Left Menu

Soccer-Rangers crowned Scottish champions as Celtic held by Dundee United

Rangers celebrated their first league triumph since 2011 after Celtic were frustrated by Dundee United in a 0-0 Premiership draw on Sunday to hand their bitter Glasgow rivals the title.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 19:47 IST
Soccer-Rangers crowned Scottish champions as Celtic held by Dundee United
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rangers celebrated their first league triumph since 2011 after Celtic were frustrated by Dundee United in a 0-0 Premiership draw on Sunday to hand their bitter Glasgow rivals the title. Rangers fans had flouted COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to gather outside Ibrox before and after Saturday's 3-0 win over St Mirren which moved the team to within a point of the title and Celtic needed a win to delay their celebrations.

But despite dominating possession and having more than 25 shots during the game, visitors Celtic were unable to find a way past a determined United side. Rangers have 88 points from 32 matches - 20 points more than Celtic - and have claimed their 55th league title, taking them four ahead of the total won by their neighbours.

Six minutes into Sunday's match, Rangers fans flew a banner over Tannadice Park that read 'Can you see us now?! #55 titles' and United ground staff later had to douse flames after some individuals threw flares into the stadium. The title success is especially sweet for Rangers, who spiralled into financial turmoil and were demoted to Scotland's bottom tier in 2012 after entering administration.

With former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard in charge, however, the Glasgow side have ended Celtic's grip on the league crown that has stretched back for nine seasons. Celtic boss Neil Lennon stepped down earlier in a dismal campaign in which their hopes of a 10th consecutive league title faded in the face of relentless pressure from Rangers.

The two teams will clash in an "Old Firm Derby" on March 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan MLAs to get coronavirus vaccine tomorrow

Current and former Rajasthan MLAs will be administered coronavirus vaccine along with their family members at the state Assembly in a drive beginning Monday. According to a senior assembly official, the vaccination drive will be carried out...

J-K resident goes missing after son's marriage in Mumbai

A 56-year-old Jammu and Kashmir resident has gone missing a day after his son got married in Kalina in Mumbais Santacruz area, police said on Sunday.Mohanlal Sharma had reached the city along with his family members on February 28 and his s...

Iranian-British national ends 5-year sentence in spy case

A British-Iranian woman held in an Iranian prison for five years on widely refuted spying charges ended her sentence on Sunday, her lawyer said, although she faces a new trial and cannot yet return home. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was able t...

Tennis-Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet.Feder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021