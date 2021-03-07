Soccer-Rangers crowned Scottish champions as Celtic held by Dundee United

Rangers celebrated their first league triumph since 2011 after Celtic were frustrated by Dundee United in a 0-0 Premiership draw on Sunday to hand their bitter Glasgow rivals the title. Rangers fans had flouted COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to gather outside Ibrox before and after Saturday's 3-0 win over St Mirren which moved the team to within a point of the title and Celtic needed a win to delay their celebrations.

But despite dominating possession and having more than 25 shots during the game, visitors Celtic were unable to find a way past a determined United side. Rangers have 88 points from 32 matches - 20 points more than Celtic - and have claimed their 55th league title, taking them four ahead of the total won by their neighbours.

Six minutes into Sunday's match, Rangers fans flew a banner over Tannadice Park that read 'Can you see us now?! #55 titles' and United ground staff later had to douse flames after some individuals threw flares into the stadium. The title success is especially sweet for Rangers, who spiralled into financial turmoil and were demoted to Scotland's bottom tier in 2012 after entering administration.

With former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard in charge, however, the Glasgow side have ended Celtic's grip on the league crown that has stretched back for nine seasons. Celtic boss Neil Lennon stepped down earlier in a dismal campaign in which their hopes of a 10th consecutive league title faded in the face of relentless pressure from Rangers.

The two teams will clash in an "Old Firm Derby" on March 21.

