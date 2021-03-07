Left Menu

Fans of Real Kashmir Football Club disappointed over AIFF banning coach, his son

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-03-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 20:22 IST
Fans of Real Kashmir Football Club, which has gained a lot of popularity in Kashmir valley, have expressed their disappointment over a decision of the All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee to ban club coach David Robertson and his son for four matches.

The fans gathered outside the headquarters of the club here in solidarity with the team which is playing I-League in Kolkata and stands at number four in the table as of now.

Robertson and his son Mason Robertson, who plays as a centre back, were on Saturday suspended for four matches and fined Rs 2 lakh each for allegedly abusing the referee in their I-League game against Indian Arrows on March 4.

Kaisar Ahmad, a supporter of Real Kashmir, said this was a harsh decision taken by the committee.

''Real Kashmir is the top most club in Kashmir. It emerged one among top clubs within a few years. This decision has left us totally disappointed. It was because of Real Kashmir that so many children are playing football these days in Kashmir. It is shocking that such a decision has been taken by AIFFDC,'' he added.

Wearing an RKFC uniform, Adnan Ahmad said it is surprising that the club has four more matches to be played in the ongoing I-League. ''Banning the head coach and captain is a very unfortunate decision. AIFFDC should reconsider this decision for the fans of Real Kashmir,'' he said.

The Real Kashmir management said they have already appealed for revocation of the ban. ''We hope AIFFDC would reconsider it for larger interests of the same,'' the RK management said.

''The Committee imposed sanctions of suspension of four matches upon Mr David Robertson, the coach of 'Real Kashmir FC' and his son Mr Mason Robertson (jersey No 3) of 'Real Kashmir FC'...,'' the Committee said in its judgment.

''... both of them are also to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh each to be paid forthwith and until such payment in full, both to remain barred as per Article 21 of the Code, notwithstanding four-match suspensions.'' The AIFF disciplinary committee consists of chairman Ushanath Banerjee, Haresh Vora, Madhav Milan Ghosh and Adithya Reddy.

