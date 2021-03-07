Left Menu

Soccer-Rangers crowned champions as Celtic held by Dundee United

Rangers celebrated their first league triumph since 2011 after Celtic were frustrated by Dundee United in a 0-0 Premiership draw on Sunday to hand their bitter Glasgow rivals the title. Rangers fans had flouted COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to gather outside Ibrox before and after Saturday's 3-0 win over St Mirren which moved the team to within a point of the title and Celtic needed a win to delay their celebrations.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 20:43 IST
Soccer-Rangers crowned champions as Celtic held by Dundee United
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Rangers celebrated their first league triumph since 2011 after Celtic were frustrated by Dundee United in a 0-0 Premiership draw on Sunday to hand their bitter Glasgow rivals the title.

Rangers fans had flouted COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to gather outside Ibrox before and after Saturday's 3-0 win over St Mirren which moved the team to within a point of the title and Celtic needed a win to delay their celebrations. But despite Celtic dominating possession and having more than 25 shots during the game, the visitors were unable to find a way past a determined United side.

Steve Gerrard's Rangers have 88 points from 32 matches - 20 points more than Celtic - and have claimed a 55th league title, taking them four ahead of the total won by their neighbours. Six minutes into Sunday's match, Rangers fans flew a banner over Tannadice Park that read 'Can you see us now?! #55 titles' and United ground staff later had to douse flames after some individuals threw flares into the stadium.

The title success is especially sweet for Rangers, who spiralled into financial turmoil and were demoted to Scotland's bottom tier in 2012 after entering administration. With former Liverpool and England midfielder Gerrard in charge, however, the Glasgow side have ended Celtic's grip on the league crown that has stretched back for nine seasons.

"Delighted for Gerrard and all his team. Celtic have had a period of dominance, which has been... uncomfortable for us Rangers supporters," former Rangers player and manager Graeme Souness told Sky Sports. "They thoroughly deserve it. They've been fantastic all season and I just wish I was in Glasgow right now."

Rangers fans gathered outside Ibrox again on Sunday and let off flares and fireworks at the club's Govan base, prompting Scotland's Justice Minister Humza Yousaf to ask them to remain at home and not risk spreading the novel coronavirus. Celtic boss Neil Lennon stepped down earlier in a dismal campaign in which their hopes of a 10th consecutive league title faded in the face of relentless pressure from Rangers, who have scored 77 goals and conceded only nine all season.

"Even though Rangers haven't kicked a ball today, it's their day," former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner told the BBC. "To only lose nine goals, it doesn't matter what league you're in, that's a fantastic piece of work. "There is no bonus for Celtic, even if they win the Scottish Cup this year. They've thrown away an almighty chance to make history by winning 10 titles in a row."

The two teams will clash in an "Old Firm Derby" on March 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP ahead of PM's rally in Kolkata

Yesteryear Bollywood heartthrob Mithun Chakraborty, who had millions of fans swooning with his dance and action moves, on Sunday joined the BJP at Brigade Parade Ground here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis mega rally.Chakraborty was ...

No leadership challenge from G-32 leaders, says Digvijaya

The group of 23 senior Congressmen demanding far-reaching reforms in the party have accepted the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and they do not pose any challenge, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday.These leaders, al...

Medical panel to investigate spread of coronavirus in PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board has formed a two-member fact-finding panel to investigate how players were infected with coronavirus in the bio-secure bubble, leading to the postponement of the countrys premier Twenty20 league.The Pakistan Super...

Chadha blames Haryana for water supply shortage in Delhi, seeks Centre's help

Delhi Jal Board DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday said the national capital was reeling under water shortage as Haryana has reduced the supply of raw water to the city. He requested Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021