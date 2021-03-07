Left Menu

Soccer-Milivojevic hangs up Serbia boots after being dropped

Stojkovic, who was named as Tumbakovic's successor on Wednesday, also axed 35-year old captain Aleksandar Kolarov as he vowed to inject fresh blood ahead of Serbia's World Cup qualifying campaign.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 07-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 21:40 IST
Luka Milivojevic has decided to quit international football after the Balkan nation's new coach Dragan Stojkovic left him out of his 30-man squad for this month's 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Crystal Palace midfielder said on Sunday. "I want to thank the new coach for helping me make a decision which I've been contemplating for a while," Milivojevic was quoted as saying by Belgrade daily Vecernje Novosti.

"I am definitely saying goodbye to my Serbia shirt at the age of 29 and I wish the national team the best of luck in their future endeavours." Milivojevic, who scored one goal in 38 appearances for Serbia, fell out with the national team and Serbia's FA after the country's group stage exit at the 2018 World Cup.

He publicly criticised coach Mladen Krstajic for substituting him in a crunch 2-1 defeat by Switzerland but was recalled when Ljubisa Tumbakovic took over during Serbia's failed bid to reach Euro 2020. Stojkovic, who was named as Tumbakovic's successor on Wednesday, also axed 35-year old captain Aleksandar Kolarov as he vowed to inject fresh blood ahead of Serbia's World Cup qualifying campaign.

Milivojevic was also bitter with the Serbian FA. "They accomplished their task of getting me out of the national team and I can only blame myself for not making this decision sooner," he said.

"I stuck around for the sake of the team as I believed things would get better. I hope they are proud of themselves." Serbia start their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with home games in Belgrade against Ireland on March 24 and European champions Portugal three days later, followed by a visit to Azerbaijan on March 30. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)

