Left Menu

Injury-hit Milan wins 2-0 at Verona to boost title hopes

PTI | Milan | Updated: 07-03-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 21:45 IST
Injury-hit Milan wins 2-0 at Verona to boost title hopes

AC Milan boosted its title hopes by winning 2-0 at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday despite being without a number of key players missing through injury.

Rade Krunic and Diego Dalot scored for Milan, which moved to within three points of league leader Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri host Atalanta on Monday.

Second-place Milan also remained four points above Juventus and six above Roma in fourth. Juventus beat Lazio 3-1 on Saturday, while Roma beat Genoa 1-0 earlier Sunday.

After failing to win three of its last four games, Milan was desperate for a victory to put pressure on city rival Inter. But the Rossoneri were without a long list of injured players including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mario Mandžukic, Ante Rebic and Hakan Çalhanoglu.

Milan's injury problems seemed to get worse when Gianluigi Donnarumma appeared to pick up a knock early on and reserve goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu started warming up but Donnarumma was able to continue.

Krunic fired Milan in front in the 27th minute when he curled a magnificent free kick into the top right corner after he had been tripped by Verona defender Giangiacomo Magnani on the edge of the area.

Milan doubled its lead five minutes after the interval when Dalot finished a well-worked team move with a shot into the top left corner.

RACE FOR FOURTH Gianluca Mancini's bullet header helped Roma move back into the top four and the Champions League spots.

Mancini scored the only goal of the match in the 24th minute as Roma moved a point above fifth-place Atalanta.

Genoa remained seven points above the relegation zone after its second loss in three matches. It had only lost one of the previous 10 since Davide Ballardini replaced Rolando Maran as coach.

Roma dominated and broke the deadlock when Mancini rose highest in the middle of the area to head a Lorenzo Pellegrini corner into the top right side of the net.

Roma almost doubled its lead in the 67th but Gonzalo Villar's effort was deflected onto the right post by Genoa midfielder Ivan Radovanovic.

The hosts did have the ball in the back of the net shortly after. Pedro's backheeled flick came off the left post and Borja Mayoral turned in the rebound but it was ruled out for a narrow offside.

Genoa fought hard for the equalizer until the end but struggled to create opportunities of note.

RELEGATION SCRAPS Simy scored twice to help bottom club Crotone beat Torino 4-2 in a direct battle to avoid relegation.

It ended a seven-match losing streak for Crotone. It was also Serse Cosmi's first win, in his second match since replacing Giovanni Stroppa as coach.

Crotone inched to within five points of 18th-place Torino and six points off safety. Fiorentina moved six points above the relegation zone after drawing 3-3 against 19th-place Parma.

Napoli was playing Bologna later, after Cagliari's match at Sampdoria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Raya and the Last Dragon' Tops Sluggish Box Office With $8.6 Million

By Brent Lang LOS ANGELES, March 7, Variety.com - New York City movie theaters welcomed back customers for the first time in nearly a year this weekend. And yet some high profile new releases still struggled to sell tickets, a sign that a b...

DMK promises Rs 1,000 cash aid for women family heads in TN if voted to power

The DMK on Sunday assured it would provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to all women family heads in Tamil Nadu if the party was voted to power in the April 6 assembly elections.This would benefit all families that get essenti...

Class 12 student fires at teacher in Ghaziabad

A class 12 student along with his three accomplices shot at his teacher here for scolding him for misbehaving with other students in class, police said on Sunday. The incident took place near a private school located in Saraswati Vihar colo...

TN makes e-pass mandatory for international, domestic travellers

Tamil Nadu has made it mandatory for overseas and domestic passengers, except those from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring Puducherry union territory to have an e-pass to be allowed entry into the state.The move comes in the wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021