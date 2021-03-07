Sports News Roundup: Ducks rally in overtime, end nine-game winless streak; World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Nordic skiing: Iversen takes 50km gold for Norway after Klaebo disqualified

Norway's Emil Iversen took the gold in the 50km classic after his compatriot Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo was disqualified for a late clash with Russian Alexander Bolshunov in the final race of the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on Sunday. Klaebo had outsprinted Bolshunov on the home straight, but after a long committee meeting to review the incident in which Bolshunov broke his ski pole in two places as he tried to shut out the Norwegian, Klaebo was disqualified.

NHL roundup: Ducks rally in overtime, end nine-game winless streak

Troy Terry had two goals, Rickard Rakell had a goal and two assists, Kevin Shattenkirk had a goal and an assist, and the visiting Anaheim Ducks rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night. The Ducks trailed by two goals with more than six minutes remaining in regulation. Ryan Getzlaf scored the winner in overtime and Ryan Miller stopped 29 shots to help Anaheim end a nine-game winless streak (0-6-3).

World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. The 33-year-old Serbian climbed to the top of the ATP rankings for the first time in July, 2011 and had the Swiss maestro's record of 310 weeks spent as the highest-ranked man in the sport on his radar.

Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet. Federer, tied with Rafa Nadal on a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, has not played a competitive match since losing to world number one Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in 2020.

WTA roundup: Petra Kvitova rolls to Qatar Total Open title

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic cruised past Spain's Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-1 to win the Qatar Total Open at Doha on Saturday. Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, also beat Muguruza in the 2018 final here and has been in the tournament final in three of the past four years, last year falling to Aryna Sabalenka.

Spring training roundup: Mets, deGrom get past Astros

Jacob deGrom pitched two scoreless innings in his spring debut as the New York Mets cruised to a 6-1 victory Saturday over the Houston Astros in a seven-inning game at West Palm Beach, Fla. A two-time Cy Young Award winner, deGrom gave up one hit and had three strikeouts. Former Cy Young winner Zach Greinke started for the Astros and gave up one run on two hits over one inning of work.

NBA: No international games next season but full arenas in the plan, says Silver

There will be no international games on the NBA schedule next season but there is hope teams will be back playing in near full arenas in 2021-22 as the United States gains control of the COVID-19 pandemic, said commissioner Adam Silver on Saturday at his pre-All Star Game media conference. With last year's season held in a quarantine bubble in Orlando and the current campaign being played in mostly empty arenas, Silver said the resumption of international games will be on hold until at least the 2022-23 season.

Messi grabs two assists as Barcelona march on with victory at Osasuna

Barcelona continued their rampant run of domestic form to beat Osasuna 2-0 away from home on Saturday and move to within two points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, with Lionel Messi setting up goals scored by Jordi Alba and teenager Ilaix Moriba. Messi helped Barca take the lead on the half-hour mark when he carved open Osasuna's defence with a superb cross-field ball to Alba, who controlled before blasting into the roof of the net.

Mixed Martial Arts: Blachowicz edges Adesanya to retain UFC crown

Jan Blachowicz bounced back from a slow start to outpoint Israel Adesanya and retain his light-heavyweight title after an enthralling tactical battle at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes blasted Megan Anderson en route to an easy first-round submission win to defend her featherweight title, and Petr Yan lost his bantamweight belt to Aljamain Sterling when he was disqualified for an illegal knee.

Top 25 roundup: No. 4 Illinois edges No. 7 Ohio State

Ayo Dosunmu returned to the lineup after missing three games and broke a late tie by scoring the final five points as No. 4 Illinois held off No. 7 Ohio State 73-68 at Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Dosunmu and Andre Curbelo each scored 19 points for Illinois (20-6, 16-4 Big Ten), which has won four consecutive games.

