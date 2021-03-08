Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, March 7
BASEBALL Report: Astros RHP Forrest Whitley could need Tommy John surgery
Houston Astros right-hander Forrest Whitley's season could be finished before it started. BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-WHITLEY, Field Level Media
- - Report: Nationals release RHP Jeremy Jeffress\
The Washington Nationals released right-hander Jeremy Jeffress, according to a report Sunday from the Washington Post. BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-JEFFRESS, Field Level Media
- - Report: Cubs RHP Pedro Strop held out as precaution
Chicago Cubs right-hander Pedro Strop is staying away from the team after allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols, according to a report Sunday from MLB.com. BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-STROP, Field Level Media
- - Spring training roundup
Game details from all the action in the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues. BASEBALL-MLB-SPRING-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media
- - - - BASKETBALL
NBA Event coverage:
Skills competition and 3-point shootout, 6:30 p.m. Dunk contest (added to skills/3-point story), Halftime All-Star Game, 8 p.m.
- - Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons ruled out for NBA All-Star Game
Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been ruled out for Sunday's NBA All-Star Game because of COVID-19 contact tracing protocols. BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-EMBIID-SIMMONS-DONATION, Field Level Media
- - COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Game coverage: No. 9 Houston at Memphis, Noon Florida at Tennessee, Noon Big South final: Campbell vs. Winthrop, Noon No. 25 Wisconsin at No. 5 Iowa , 12:30 p.m. Nebraska at Northwestern, 1:30 p.m. MVC final: Drake vs. No. 20 Loyola Chicago, 2:10 p.m. No. 18 Texas Tech at No. 3 Baylor, 4 p.m. No. 2 Michigan at Michigan State, 4:30 p.m. No. 15 Texas at TCU, 7 p.m. Penn State at Maryland, 7 p.m. Oregon at Oregon State, 8 p.m.
- - - - HOCKEY
NHL Bruins' Brandon Carlo week-to-week after hard hit
Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo is out of the hospital, but his status for a return to the ice is week-to-week, according to coach Bruce Cassidy. HOCKEY-NHL-BOS-CARLO, Field Level Media
- - Retired D Brent Seabrook thanks Blackhawks fans with full-page ad
Brent Seabrook, who retired last week after a lengthy career that included three Stanley Cup championships with the Chicago Blackhawks, thanked fans with a full-page ad Sunday in the Chicago Sun-Times. HOCKEY-NHL-CHI-SEABROOK, Field Level Media
- - Game coverage: Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, Noon Tampa Bay at Chicago, 2:30 p.m. Florida at Carolina, 5 p.m. New Jersey at Boston, 5 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
- - - - TENNIS
ATP, WTA roundup Coverage of tennis action Saturday including ATP (Rotterdam, Netherlands; Buenos Aires, Argentina) and WTA (Dubai, UAE; Lyon, France) events.
TENNIS-ATP-WTA-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media - - - -
AUTO RACING ASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m.
- - - - GOLF
Arnold Palmer Invitational Coverage of the fourth round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
GOLF-PGA-PALMER-INVITE, Field Level Media - -
Drive On Championship Coverage of the fourth round of the LPGA Drive On Championship.
GOLF-LPGA-DRIVEON, Field Level Media - - - -
ESPORTS EVENTS: Call of Duty League Stage 1 Major LoL - League Championship Series Spring Split (North America)
- - - -
