Soccer-Insigne double fires Napoli to win over Bologna

Two goals from Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne earned them a 3-1 home win over a determined Bologna in Serie A on Sunday. Insigne got the hosts off to the perfect start as he swept the ball home after eight minutes, before Bologna grew into the match, with Andreas Skov Olsen hitting the post late in the first half.

Rodrigo Palacio had two goals ruled out for the visitors either side of the interval, and Napoli capitalised on those reprieves as substitute Victor Osimhen raced clear before slotting home to double his side's advantage in the 65th minute. A brilliant strike from Roberto Soriano got the away side back in it eight minutes later, but an even better finish from Insigne in the 76th minute put the game to bed, as the Napoli talisman took his Serie A goal tally to 13 for the season.

The win helps Napoli keep pace with the top four, as they sit in sixth on 47 points, two points below fifth-placed Atalanta, who play Inter Milan on Monday, and three behind AS Roma in fourth. Bologna stay 12th.

