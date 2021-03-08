Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Rare Kobe Bryant rookie card sells for $1.795 million

A flawless Kobe Bryant rookie card, considered "one of the rarest in existence," according to Goldin Auctions, has sold to an anonymous buyer for $1.795 million. The Topps trading card is one of just two in the world considered to be in "black label pristine condition," the auction house said, and is the most expensive Kobe Bryant card ever sold. WTA roundup: Clara Tauson cruises to Lyon Open title

Denmark's Clara Tauson picked up her maiden WTA title with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Swiss qualifier Viktorija Golubic in the final of the Lyon Open in France on Sunday. Tauson, 18, racked up seven aces in the one-hour, 29-minute victory, staving off five of eight break points along the way. Brooks Koepka withdraws from The Players Championship

Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the 2021 Players Championship due to a knee injury. "Brooks strained his right knee and he is scheduled to further consult with doctors this week to receive a more extensive evaluation and outlook," said Blake Smith, Koepka's manager. NHL roundup: Ducks rally in overtime, end nine-game winless streak

Troy Terry had two goals, Rickard Rakell had a goal and two assists, Kevin Shattenkirk had a goal and an assist, and the visiting Anaheim Ducks rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night. The Ducks trailed by two goals with more than six minutes remaining in regulation. Ryan Getzlaf scored the winner in overtime and Ryan Miller stopped 29 shots to help Anaheim end a nine-game winless streak (0-6-3). World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. The 33-year-old Serbian climbed to the top of the ATP rankings for the first time in July, 2011 and had the Swiss maestro's record of 310 weeks spent as the highest-ranked man in the sport on his radar. Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet. Federer, tied with Rafa Nadal on a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, has not played a competitive match since losing to world number one Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in 2020. ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev claims title in Rotterdam

Andrey Rublev of Russia recorded his fourth ATP Tour singles title in seven months on Sunday with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in the final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The fourth-seeded Rublev, who recently has won titles in Hamburg, St. Petersburg and Vienna, saved all four break points to win in one hour and 50 minutes. Spring training roundup: Mets, deGrom get past Astros

Jacob deGrom pitched two scoreless innings in his spring debut as the New York Mets cruised to a 6-1 victory Saturday over the Houston Astros in a seven-inning game at West Palm Beach, Fla. A two-time Cy Young Award winner, deGrom gave up one hit and had three strikeouts. Former Cy Young winner Zach Greinke started for the Astros and gave up one run on two hits over one inning of work. NBA: No international games next season but full arenas in the plan, says Silver

There will be no international games on the NBA schedule next season but there is hope teams will be back playing in near full arenas in 2021-22 as the United States gains control of the COVID-19 pandemic, said commissioner Adam Silver on Saturday at his pre-All Star Game media conference. With last year's season held in a quarantine bubble in Orlando and the current campaign being played in mostly empty arenas, Silver said the resumption of international games will be on hold until at least the 2022-23 season. Waiting for Tokyo: How 110,000 Olympic volunteers put their lives on hold

More than 110,000 Olympic volunteers had their dream summer all mapped out for 2020. But now, with the Games postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and for many still in doubt, they are left waiting in limbo, lives on hold. Hiromi Yamamura and others had hoped to make friends from around the globe in an experience of a lifetime. Instead, the unsung backbone of any Olympics - its corps of volunteers - has had to recalibrate lives, put vacations or returns to home countries on hold and seek out part-time jobs in Japan so they are still free to volunteer.

