Left Menu

Golf-DeChambeau got boost from Tiger before Bay Hill win: 'just keep fighting'

American Bryson DeChambeau got a note of encouragement from Tiger Woods ahead of his nail-biter victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational tournament in Orlando, Florida, with the 15-time major winner texting him hours before the final round.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 05:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 05:48 IST
Golf-DeChambeau got boost from Tiger before Bay Hill win: 'just keep fighting'

American Bryson DeChambeau got a note of encouragement from Tiger Woods ahead of his nail-biter victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational tournament in Orlando, Florida, with the 15-time major winner texting him hours before the final round. The reigning U.S. Open champion, who was one stroke back from the lead heading into Sunday's action, started the day with a bogey at Bay Hill Club & Lodge but recovered quickly, claiming his second of two birdies on six courtesy of a monster 377-yard drive.

DeChambeau (71) let out a roar after holding on for par on the final hole to defeat England's Lee Westwood (73) by one stroke and was near tears reflecting on the significance of winning golf legend Palmer's eponymous tournament, which Woods has won eight times. "I got a text from Tiger this morning ... We just talked about 'just keep fighting, no matter what happens' and play boldly like Mr. Palmer," DeChambeau said in a televised interview.

Woods suffered a fractured right leg and a shattered ankle after a car accident last month, stunning the golf world and calling into question the future of the 45-year-old's career. "My heart has been heavy with Tiger and what's been going on with him and I just kept telling myself, 'It's not how many times you get kicked down, it's about how many times you get picked back up and you keep going,'" said DeChambeau. "And that's what I surely did out there today."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

ArcelorMittal to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in Gujarat: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US and South Korea agree on new cost-sharing deal for troops

The United States and South Korea have reached agreement in principle on a new arrangement for sharing the cost of the American troop presence, which is intended as a bulwark against the threat of North Korean aggression.The State Departmen...

Cambodia's dwindling fish stocks put spotlight on changing rivers

Cambodian fisherman Tin Yusos tucks into a meal of the previous days catch with his wife and granddaughter aboard a boat which doubles as their home moored by the banks of the Tonle Sap River.They plan to set out for another day of fishing ...

South Korea to boost funding for U.S. troops under new accord -State Department

South Korea will increase its contribution to the cost of U.S. forces stationed in the country under an agreement reached with the United States, the State Department said on Sunday, easing an irritant in ties between the two allies. The ag...

Three police officers injured in disturbance near University of Colorado campus

Three members of a police SWAT team were injured as officers broke up an unruly party attended by an estimated 800 people that spilled into the streets near the University of Colorado campus in Boulder over the weekend, authorities said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021