Left Menu

Premier League: United wins Manchester derby

Manchester United defeated Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League 2020-21 season to reduce the gap between both sides in the table standings.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 08-03-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 08:26 IST
Premier League: United wins Manchester derby
Manchester United win against City (Photo/ Victor Lindelof Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United defeated Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League 2020-21 season to reduce the gap between both sides in the table standings. Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw got among the goal-scoring charts as United defeated City 2-0 on Sunday here at the Etihad Stadium.

City is at the top of the Premier League standings with 65 points from 28 matches while United is at the second spot with 54 points from as many games. With this loss, Manchester City's winning run has come to an end. Before this match, Pep Guardiola's side had won 21 matches in a row.

Bruno Fernandes got the first goal of the match in just the second minute as he converted a goal after getting a penalty. This goal have United an early momentum in the match. The first half saw no more goals and at halftime, United went in with a 1-0 lead over table-toppers City.

In the second half, Luke Shaw got the second goal in the 50th minute and as a result, the visitors gained a 2-0 lead. No more goals were scored in the match and in the end, United walked away with a 2-0 victory. Manchester City will next take on Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday while United will lock horns against West Ham on March 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter as tech skids, yields and oil ring inflation alarm

Share markets turned mixed on Monday as the U.S. Senate passage of a 1.9 trillion stimulus bill augured well for faster global economic growth, but also put fresh pressure on Treasuries and tech stocks with lofty valuations. The upbeat econ...

PSL: Non-playing member left bubble even after testing positive for Covid-19

The scrutiny around Pakistan Cricket Boards PCB bio-secure protocols is increasing by the minute as it has now surfaced that a non-playing member of one of the Pakistan Super League PSL franchises who tested positive for Covid-19 was allowe...

Xiaomi Mi 10S launching in China on March 10: Specs and features

Xiaomi will be launching the Mi 10S, an improved version of the Mi 10 5G which was launched early last year, in mainland China on March 10 at 1400 local time, the company confirmed on Monday via tipster Ankit.Xiaomi MI 10S Launching on 10th...

36 people test COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra legislative assembly

A total of 36 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra Legislative assembly, informed JJ hospital on Monday. A total of 2,746 samples were tested for re-entry to the legislative assembly for the budget session of Maharashtra ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021