Left Menu

PSL: Non-playing member left bubble even after testing positive for Covid-19

The scrutiny around Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) bio-secure protocols is increasing by the minute as it has now surfaced that a non-playing member of one of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises who tested positive for Covid-19 was allowed to exit the bubble and fly back to Lahore.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 08-03-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 09:38 IST
PSL: Non-playing member left bubble even after testing positive for Covid-19
PSL logo . Image Credit: ANI

The scrutiny around Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) bio-secure protocols is increasing by the minute as it has now surfaced that a non-playing member of one of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises who tested positive for Covid-19 was allowed to exit the bubble and fly back to Lahore. As per rules and regulations, if someone tests positive for Covid-19 within the bubble, then that person has to quarantine himself until he returns two negative tests.

However, as per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the non-playing member of the PSL franchise returned a positive test near the start of the season and left for Karachi from Lahore on the second day after that result. The official had joined up with his franchise before the tournament began. He returned with a positive Covid-19 test on the day the tournament began and he was then put in isolation in the hotel for the following day.

The decision to let him leave appears to have been the result of a communication gap between the medical team and the security team who is in charge of the tournament, reported ESPNcricinfo. PCB on Sunday had named an independent fact-finding panel that will review the bio-secure protocols that were put in place during the PSL 6.

PCB on Thursday had announced that the PSL season 6 will be postponed with immediate effect following a string of positive COVID-19 cases. PCB had said the decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on February 20. "Distinguished infectious disease experts Dr Syed Faisal Mahmood and Dr Salma Muhammad Abbas have been appointed as independent members of the two-person fact-finding panel that will review the bio-secure protocols as well as the bylaws that were put in place during the Pakistan Super League 6," PCB said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Royal interview unlikely to affect New Zealand

New Zealands prime minister says the country is unlikely to become a republic anytime soon or otherwise break from observing Britains Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked by a reporter whether the unfl...

NZ secures further 8.5 million Pfizer doses to vaccinate whole country

The Government has guaranteed that every New Zealander will have access to the PfizerBioNTech vaccine, after securing an additional 8.5 million doses, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.The Government has signed an advance purcha...

Arttha Payments selected to modernize the core system for Indonesia's LinkAja eWallet Service

PureSoftware announced today that LinkAja, Indonesias leading e-money wallet operated by PT FINTEK KARYA NUSANTARA, has chosen its Arttha Digital Payments suite to power the core systems for LinkAja. The purchase is said to be in line with ...

Rahul Gandhi to address Indian Youth Congress' national executive meeting today

Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the national executive meeting of Indian Youth Congress office-bearers in the national capital on Monday.Taking to Twitter, Youth Congress National President Sr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021