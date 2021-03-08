Left Menu

Coco Gauff saves 2 match points in 1st-round win at Dubai

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-03-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 09:42 IST
Coco Gauff saves 2 match points in 1st-round win at Dubai
American tennis player Coco Gauff (file image) Image Credit: ANI

Coco Gauff had trouble closing out and needed to save two match points before finally fending off Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 (3), 2-6, 7-6 (8) to advance to the second round of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championship.

The 16-year-old American led 5-1 in the third set and twice had chances to serve out the match, holding four match points in the 10th game, but Alexandrova rallied to force a tiebreaker.

Gauff then had to save match points in the tiebreaker before winning the last three points to finish off the match in 2 hours, 40 minutes.

''There were times when we both could have thrown in the towel and gave up, but we both were mentally fighting,'' Gauff said. ''I think it's just one of those that you're happy that it's over and happy that you fought through it.'' Gauff's 17th birthday is next Saturday, the same day as the Dubai final.

''That'd be a pretty good birthday gift, to make it to the final,'' she said.

The top eight seeds had a first-round bye. In other matches Sunday, Ons Jabeur opened with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Katerina Siniakova, and Barbora Krejcikova upset 16th-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Veteran Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova had a 6-4, 1-6, 6-5 win over Wang Qiang and advanced to the second round along with Anastasija Sevastova and Alize Cornet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Royal interview unlikely to affect New Zealand

New Zealands prime minister says the country is unlikely to become a republic anytime soon or otherwise break from observing Britains Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked by a reporter whether the unfl...

NZ secures further 8.5 million Pfizer doses to vaccinate whole country

The Government has guaranteed that every New Zealander will have access to the PfizerBioNTech vaccine, after securing an additional 8.5 million doses, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.The Government has signed an advance purcha...

Arttha Payments selected to modernize the core system for Indonesia's LinkAja eWallet Service

PureSoftware announced today that LinkAja, Indonesias leading e-money wallet operated by PT FINTEK KARYA NUSANTARA, has chosen its Arttha Digital Payments suite to power the core systems for LinkAja. The purchase is said to be in line with ...

Rahul Gandhi to address Indian Youth Congress' national executive meeting today

Ahead of upcoming Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the national executive meeting of Indian Youth Congress office-bearers in the national capital on Monday.Taking to Twitter, Youth Congress National President Sr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021