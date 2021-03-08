Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Visitors sweating over Archer's availability in T20I series

England pacer Jofra Archer is a doubtful starter for the T20I series against India after suffering a recurrence of an elbow problem.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 08-03-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 10:37 IST
Ind vs Eng: Visitors sweating over Archer's availability in T20I series
England pacer Jofra Archer (file image). Image Credit: ANI

England pacer Jofra Archer is a doubtful starter for the T20I series against India after suffering a recurrence of an elbow problem. Archer had missed the fourth and final Test against India in Ahmedabad due to an elbow problem. England head coach Chris Silverwood has now said that the side's medical team will monitor the situation and a decision would be taken accordingly.

"Jofra's elbow did flare up a little bit and the medical staff are managing that at the moment. Obviously, we'll monitor his progress. The medical staff are talking about how we deal with this long term," Silverwood said during a virtual press conference. "He's trained today (Sunday) with the white-ball squad. We'll be monitoring his situation but he got through training today," he added.

Archer had also missed the second Test of the four-match series against India due to the same elbow issue. When asked about the workload management of Archer, Silverwood replied: "I'll be guided by the medics. We'll see where we end up with him. I want Jofra to be fit for all forms of cricket. I want him to have a long, successful Test career. Could we limit the number of overs he bowls? It's not something I would go out and predict but we'll find out in the course of time."

"The important thing for me at the moment is that Jofra gets every resource we can provide to make sure he does have a long and successful Test career. I'm not sure surgery has come up yet. I'll be guided by the medics on that. I wouldn't say I'm concerned, no," he added. India and England would be locking in the five-match T20I series, beginning Friday. The Virat Kohli-led India qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final after winning the Test series against England.

India won the fourth Test by an innings and 25 runs to win the four-match series 3-1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippine police kill 9 in raids on suspected rebels

Philippine police backed by military forces killed nine people over the weekend in a series of raids against suspected communist insurgents, with authorities saying the suspects opened fire first. Others, however, said those killed were una...

Farmers' protest: Sugarcane price, diesel rates, stray cattle menace bigger issues for many in India's 'Sugar Bowl'

Emergence of Naresh and Rakesh Tikait may have brought Western Uttar Pradesh to the centre of farmers protest at Delhi borders, but the farming community of the region known as the sugar bowl of India have a long list of other and even bigg...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan late on Sunday gave their first major TV interview since stepping back from the British royal family a year ago. Following is a selection of reactions on social and mainstream mediaSERENA WILLIAMS, U.S. TENN...

Royal interview unlikely to affect New Zealand

New Zealands prime minister says the country is unlikely to become a republic anytime soon or otherwise break from observing Britains Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked by a reporter whether the unfl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021