Left Menu

Blown away in opener, rusty India aim to bounce back

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-03-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 10:54 IST
Blown away in opener, rusty India aim to bounce back

A rusty Indian women's cricket team will be seeking some rhythm in the second ODI against South Africa here on Tuesday after being outplayed by the visitors in the series-opener here.

Though captain Mithali Raj and her deputy Harmanpreet Kaur had insisted that rustiness won't be an issue in their first series in 12 months, India clearly looked a side which had not played for a long time in the opener of the five-match series on Sunday.

A better prepared South Africa, on the other hand, were clinical and will be hard to beat in the coming games.

After the game, Kaur realised the players needed some time to gel as a unit. Barring Kaur, Raj and Deepti Sharma to a certain extent, none of the batters could apply themselves on a decent batting surface.

A lot of them were guilty of poor shot selection as pointed out by Kaur after the game.

The spinners, who are traditionally considered India's strength, hardly troubled the South African duo of Lizelle Lee and 21-year-old Laura Wolvaardt, who put up the highest ever opening wicket stand against India to run away with the contest.

There were some positives, however, such as Raj scoring a gritty half-century and pacer Jhulan Goswami showing she is still among the best in the business. Both the veterans were playing their first game since November 2019.

Kaur too looked good in her 100th ODI but would have liked to convert the start into a big score.

Opener Smriti Mandhana struck three delightful fours before falling to a loose shot and would be backing herself to bat long on Tuesday.

Pacer Monica Patel was handed her debut on Sunday and more caps can be handed out in the second game with the management keeping one eye on preparations for the World Cup next year.

Pulling off one back against South Africa seems like a daunting task considering the way they played in the opener. They looked a team high on confidence having blanked Pakistan at home recently.

Their pace attack led by Shabnim Ismail was impressive and Indians will have to find a way to negate that threat.

Teams (from) India women: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C Prathyusha, Monica Patel.

South Africa women: Sune Luus (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Match starts at 9 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippine police kill 9 in raids on suspected rebels

Philippine police backed by military forces killed nine people over the weekend in a series of raids against suspected communist insurgents, with authorities saying the suspects opened fire first. Others, however, said those killed were una...

Farmers' protest: Sugarcane price, diesel rates, stray cattle menace bigger issues for many in India's 'Sugar Bowl'

Emergence of Naresh and Rakesh Tikait may have brought Western Uttar Pradesh to the centre of farmers protest at Delhi borders, but the farming community of the region known as the sugar bowl of India have a long list of other and even bigg...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan late on Sunday gave their first major TV interview since stepping back from the British royal family a year ago. Following is a selection of reactions on social and mainstream mediaSERENA WILLIAMS, U.S. TENN...

Royal interview unlikely to affect New Zealand

New Zealands prime minister says the country is unlikely to become a republic anytime soon or otherwise break from observing Britains Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked by a reporter whether the unfl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021