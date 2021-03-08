Left Menu

Real Madrid will fight until the end for LaLiga title: Zidane

After playing out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has not given up on the LaLiga title hopes, saying that the side would "fight until the end".

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 08-03-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 11:09 IST
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. Image Credit: ANI

After playing out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has not given up on the LaLiga title hopes, saying that the side would "fight until the end". Karim Benzema struck late in the second half to cancel out Luis Suarez's early opener, ensuring the spoils were shared in El Derbi at Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

"The objective is this, to continue. We know there is a lot left [but] we are going to fight until the end. Everything can always change. We are doing things well, we can improve. It is what we are going to do," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying. "I am very proud of all my players. We are in the same boat and we are going to fight to the end," he added.

Madrid were perhaps unlucky to not pull level earlier after they were turned down for a penalty call against Felipe, with the Atletico man appearing to handle the ball with his forearm and elbow. Zidane, however, declined to criticise the decision in his post-match press conference, stating: "I don't mess around [with the referee], his job is difficult. He made that decision to watch the play and not whistle, and we respect him. That's it. We know it's complicated. We can't get into that. We have to respect that. It will not change."

Real Madrid are at the third spot with 54 points in 26 games, five points shy from front-runner Atletico Madrid, who have played one game less. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

