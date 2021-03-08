Olympics-Most Japanese don't want foreign fans to attend Games - poll

Left Menu

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-03-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 12:16 IST
Most Japanese do not want international spectators to attend the Tokyo Games this summer amid fears a large influx of visitors could spark a resurgence in new coronavirus infections, a Yomiuri newspaper poll showed. With organisers planning to decide on the matter by the end of the month, the survey showed 77% of respondents were against allowing foreign fans to attend, versus just 18% in favour.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto has said she wants a decision on whether to let in overseas spectators before the start of the torch relay on March 25. Organisers have also said they would decide on maximum capacity for spectators in general in April.

In the Yomiuri poll, 48% said they were against allowing any spectators into venues and 45% were in favour. The Olympics, postponed by a year because of the pandemic, are scheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8 and the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

