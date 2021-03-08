Left Menu

International Women's Day: Strength of society is the strength of women, says Kohli

On the occasion of International Women's Day, India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday said the strength of a society is the strength of women.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 12:41 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of International Women's Day, India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday said the strength of a society is the strength of women. Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote, "Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world. The strength of a society is the strength of women."

India Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane wrote, "I feel lucky to be surrounded by so many strong women in my life, thank you for your all unending support. Wishing all the wonderful women a very Happy Women's Day!" India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also shared his thoughts and wrote: "May we know them. May we raise them. May we be them. Here's to all the wonderful & strong women around the world, I bow my head in respect and solidarity with all of you out there. #InternationalWomensDay."

Each year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world. On the cricketing side, Team India on Saturday roared into the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) following an emphatic 3-1 series win over England.

Kohli's men, who defeated England in the fourth and final Test by an innings and 25 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, will now face New Zealand in the WTC final slated to be played from June 18 to 22, with June 23 as the reserve day. India will lock horns with England in the five-match T20I series at the Narendra Modi Stadium, starting from Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

