Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Spring training roundup: Royals rally to knock off Padres

Kelvin Gutierrez belted a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning as the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 4-3 victory over the host San Diego Padres on Sunday at Peoria, Ariz. Seuly Matias stroked a run-scoring single earlier in the inning off Nick Ramirez. Gutierrez followed with the decisive blast as Kansas City improved to 6-2 this spring. Rare Kobe Bryant rookie card sells for $1.795 million

A flawless Kobe Bryant rookie card, considered "one of the rarest in existence," according to Goldin Auctions, has sold to an anonymous buyer for $1.795 million. The Topps trading card is one of just two in the world considered to be in "black label pristine condition," the auction house said, and is the most expensive Kobe Bryant card ever sold. DeChambeau got boost from Tiger before Bay Hill win: 'just keep fighting'

American Bryson DeChambeau got a note of encouragement from Tiger Woods ahead of his nail-biter victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational tournament in Orlando, Florida, with the 15-time major winner texting him hours before the final round. The reigning U.S. Open champion, who was one stroke back from the lead heading into Sunday's action, started the day with a bogey at Bay Hill Club & Lodge but recovered quickly, claiming his second of two birdies on six courtesy of a monster 377-yard drive. World Athletics makes new equality pledges to mark International Women's Day

World Athletics has marked International Women's Day with a series of pledges to "further advance the role of girls and women" in the sport under the campaign slogan "WeGrowAthletics." The world governing body says it is focusing on three core areas of the sport – empowering women in leadership positions, breaking with traditions and shining a spotlight on women’s stories across its platforms. World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. The 33-year-old Serbian climbed to the top of the ATP rankings for the first time in July, 2011 and had the Swiss maestro's record of 310 weeks spent as the highest-ranked man in the sport on his radar. NHL roundup: Penguins bury Rangers with first-period flurry

Kasperi Kapanen had a goal and two assists Sunday and the Pittsburgh Penguins scored three times in a 61-second span of the first period en route to a 5-1 win over the visiting New York Rangers. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, and John Marino, Sidney Crosby and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for Pittsburgh, which improved to 10-2-0 at home. Socially distanced Iditarod sled dog teams dash off from secluded Alaska river site

Forty-six mushers and their teams of huskies dashed off into the Alaska wilderness on Sunday in a socially distanced start to the annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, embarking on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic. The starting gate of the 2021 event was placed off-limits to the usual crowds of cheering spectators, and few if any fans are expected along the abbreviated route for this year's 49th running of the world's most famous sled-dog marathon. Most Japanese don't want foreign fans to attend Games: poll

Most Japanese do not want international spectators to attend the Tokyo Games this summer amid fears a large influx of visitors could spark a resurgence in new coronavirus infections, a Yomiuri newspaper poll showed. With organisers planning to decide on the matter by the end of the month, the survey showed 77% of respondents were against allowing foreign fans to attend, versus just 18% in favour. Waiting for Tokyo: How 110,000 Olympic volunteers put their lives on hold

More than 110,000 Olympic volunteers had their dream summer all mapped out for 2020. But now, with the Games postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and for many still in doubt, they are left waiting in limbo, lives on hold. Hiromi Yamamura and others had hoped to make friends from around the globe in an experience of a lifetime. Instead, the unsung backbone of any Olympics - its corps of volunteers - has had to recalibrate lives, put vacations or returns to home countries on hold and seek out part-time jobs in Japan so they are still free to volunteer. VP Harris appeals to Americans to take COVID vaccine in NBA All-Star appearance

Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday appeared ahead of the NBA All-Star Game and appealed for Americans to take COVID-19 vaccines, as President Joe Biden's administration seeks to counter vaccine hesitancy among African Americans. "I'm urging everyone to get the vaccine when it is your turn. I've taken the vaccine," said Harris, the first Black American to serve as vice president, in clips from a conversation with actor and producer Michael B. Jordan broadcast ahead of the game.

