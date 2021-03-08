Left Menu

International Women's Day: Happy to see women athletes performing well at world events, says Rijiju

To commemorate International Women's Day, the Fit India Movement in association with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) organised an All Women Fit India Walkathon at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 13:35 IST
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

To commemorate International Women's Day, the Fit India Movement in association with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) organised an All Women Fit India Walkathon at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium here. The 2km event, was flagged off by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju who said that he was happy to see Indian women perform well in the international events.

"In the Olympics and other international events, our Indian women are performing exceeding well, we are giving an equal platform to all, but I am happier when our women athletes perform well and it's our dream to see the daughters of the country perform well internationally," the minister said. Over 500 NYKS volunteers participated in the event in Delhi which also celebrated 125 years of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The walkathon was led by the Secretary of Youth Affairs Usha Sharma and Fit India Mission director Ekta Vishnoi. Similar walkathons are being organised in 1000 venues across India.(ANI)

