Rugby-Farrell learning to be a better leader: England coach Jones

England coach Eddie Jones said Owen Farrell is still learning to become a better leader after his captaincy came in for criticism during the Six Nations. England, who lost 40-24 to Wales at the end of last month, are fourth in the standings with six points from three games.

"Owen is still learning to be a good captain," Jones told the BBC. "It is a hard art and you have got to keep developing. Every experience he has will make him a better captain.

"He can improve in the way he speaks to the referee, he can improve in the way he leads the team. But we are all open to that sort of scrutiny." England are due to host France at Twickenham on Saturday.

