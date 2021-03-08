Left Menu

Soccer-Bundesliga talking points

"And if he breaks the record in the process even better." LEIPZIG FORM RB Leipzig could not have timed their Champions League round of 16 return leg against Liverpool on Wednesday any better.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-03-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 14:26 IST
Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend: MUELLER RECORD

Few Bundesliga records have stood the test of time like legendary striker Gerd Mueller's haul of 40 league goals in a season, which dates back to the 1971/72 campaign. But Mueller's mark is now under real threat with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund in their 4-2 win taking him to 31 league goals with 10 matches remaining.

"Ultimately Robert wants success for the team," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said. "And if he breaks the record in the process even better." LEIPZIG FORM

RB Leipzig could not have timed their Champions League round of 16 return leg against Liverpool on Wednesday any better. Leipzig's 3-0 win at Freiburg was their sixth straight league victory while Liverpool, who won the first leg 2-0, slumped to a club-record extending sixth consecutive home league defeat on Sunday, losing 1-0 to Fulham.

"We are playing really good football in the past weeks despite the three-day rhythm," said Leipzig sports director Markus Kroesche. "We want to carry that momentum into the Champions League and try to beat Liverpool and reach the quarter-finals."

HERTHA WIN Hertha Berlin's project to become a "big city club" has been ditched as they focus on survival and the Berliners got some breathing space in the relegation battle with their first win in 10 matches -- a 2-1 victory over Augsburg.

The win, which moved them two points above the relegation playoff spot, was also the first under coach Pal Dardai, who took over from the sacked Bruno Labbadia in late January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

