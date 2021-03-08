Rugby-Royal London to fund feasibility study of women's Lions team

Left Menu

Royal London, Britain's largest mutual life, pensions and investment company, said on Monday it will fund a feasibility study into the formation of a women's British and Irish Lions team. The team are scheduled to visit South Africa for eight matches between July 3 and Aug. 7, including three tests against the 2019 World Cup-winning Springboks.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 14:31 IST
Royal London, Britain's largest mutual life, pensions and investment company, said on Monday it will fund a feasibility study into the formation of a women's British and Irish Lions team. "The feasibility study is an important first step in determining whether a women's Lions team could be established, and we are very grateful to have Royal London's support and investment," said Lions managing director Ben Calveley.

Royal London are sponsoring the men's Lions tour this summer. The team are scheduled to visit South Africa for eight matches between July 3 and Aug. 7, including three tests against the 2019 World Cup-winning Springboks. The series is under threat, however, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

