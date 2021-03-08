Left Menu

Tokyo 2020 will be first 'gender-balanced' Olympics in history: IOC

On International Women's Day, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Government of Japan and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) are reiterating their commitment to make the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer a landmark in gender equality on and off the field of play, paving the way for a more equal and inclusive society.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:18 IST
Tokyo 2020 will be first 'gender-balanced' Olympics in history: IOC
Olympic flag. Image Credit: ANI

On International Women's Day, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Government of Japan and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) are reiterating their commitment to make the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer a landmark in gender equality on and off the field of play, paving the way for a more equal and inclusive society. "At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Almost 49 per cent of the athletes participating will be women, according to the IOC quota allocation. These will be the first gender-balanced Games in history. There will be a ground-breaking competition schedule ensuring equal visibility between women's and men's events and featuring nine more mixed events than at Rio 2016, raising the overall number to 18," IOC said in a release.

For the first time ever, all 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) should have at least one female and one male athlete in their respective Olympic teams. All 206 NOCs and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team will be encouraged to have their flag carried by one female and one male athlete at the Opening Ceremony. At the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020: At least 40.5 per cent of all the athletes will be women, according to the IPC Qualification Criteria. This equates to 1,782 athletes, an increase on the 1,671 women who competed at Rio 2016 (38.6 per cent).

At the Opening Ceremony, all the competing National Paralympic Committees will also be encouraged to have their flag carried by one female and one male athlete. Following the appointment of its new President, Hashimoto Seiko, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee has increased the size of its Executive Board, bringing the percentage of women to 42 per cent. It has also created a Gender Equality Promotion Team under the leadership of its Sports Director, Kotani Mikako, in order to further promote gender and inclusion initiatives during the Games.

"The IOC is committed to gender equality in all areas, from the athletes competing on and off the field of play to leadership roles in sports organisations. With only four months to go until the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Olympic Movement is getting ready for a new milestone in its efforts to create a gender-equal sporting world -- the first gender-balanced Olympic Games in history," said IOC President Thomas Bach. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PCB planning to send 30-member squad for twin tours of SA and Zimbabwe

The Pakistan Cricket Board is planning to send a squad of 30 players for the twin tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe as a safety measure in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.According to a well-informed source the board will also be sending the...

BJP names AP Abdullakutty as its candidate for Malappuram seat in Lok Sabha by-poll

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Monday named its National Vice President AP Abdullakutty as the candidate for by-poll to Malappuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. Chief Election Commissioner CEC Sunil Arora had on Sunday said that the Malappuram L...

The IMC Ladies' Wing honours and celebrates womanhood this March with a series of powerful events and speakers

MUMBAI, India, March 8, 2021 PRNewswire -- Indias premier business and professional womens organization, the Ladies Wing of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebrates and honours womanhood in the most contemporary and relevant way thro...

Rajasthan: In 'love' with same girl, two cousins commit suicide

Two cousins suspected to be in love with the same girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train in Rajasthans Bundi district, police said on Monday. The incident took place near Gudla village on Sunday night and they have ident...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021