World Athletics body pledges gender parity in its Council by 2027

World Athletics (WA) on Monday pledged to bring gender parity in its highest decision making body and in its administrative staff by 2027 to empower women by bringing them to leadership positions and ''breaking traditions'' regarding how the competitions are being held.

In an announcement made coinciding with the International Women's Day, the WA said representation of women in its 26 member Council will be increased from the current 30 per cent to 40 in the 2023 elections before achieving gender parity in 2027.

''At the 2027 election, there must be 13 men and women on Council (including the 2 male and 2 female Vice Presidents, i.e. 50%),'' the WA said in a release.

''WA will ensure gender parity on panels for technical officials and across staff at World Athletics headquarters, review pathways for women coaches and work with Gender Leadership Taskforce on ensuring Area Associations play their part.'' The pledge was a part of the campaign #WeGrowAthletics, launched on Monday and designed to build on the strides the sport has taken towards gender equality.

''WA commits to further advance the role of girls and women in athletics ... empowering women in leadership positions, breaking with traditions...

''All digital platforms will feature a new version of World Athletics' logo - inspired by the colours of the suffragette movement - for the week of 8-14 March and our feature content across all channels will celebrate the rich and inspiring stories of women in our sport, told and illustrated by women'' WA said.

The Athletics Federation of India immediately complied by changing its logo on its website for this week. WA also said there will be changes in the timetable of World Championships from the 2022 edition onwards by closing it with a women's event instead of men's event to highlight the importance of women's competitions.

It said future World Athletics Awards events from 2021 onwards will also end with the announcement of the winner of the Female World Athlete of the Year.

Commenting on the pledges, WA president Sebastian Coe said, ''I am confident of these pledges ...will allow more women to hurdle historically established barriers on the way to greater gender equality.

''Athletics has historically led the way in gender equality ... we want the strides we have made in our sport ... to inspire others.'' WA COO Vineesh Kochhar, who has worked with multinational companies in India and abroad before joining the athletics' international body, said organisations with gender parity at leadership levels and within their workforce make better decisions.

''Men need to be vocal and demonstrative advocates for gender equality. If men are predominately in senior positions in any organisation, they need to identify and open the pathways to leadership positions for women,'' Kochhar told PTI. ''It's something we firmly believe at World Athletics. At WA headquarters, 51 percent of the staff are women, and 40 percent of those women are in managerial positions.” PTI PDS PDS SSC SSC SSC

